Bombshell Ana Cheri Flaunts Insane Physique In Skintight, Galaxy-Print Leggings And Matching Sports Bra

Ana Cheri has spent countless hours in the gym sculpting her impressive physique, so it’s no wonder she likes to show it off on social media.

The latest look at the brunette bombshell’s incredible figure was added to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 10, and the photo was an instant hit with her 12.3 million followers. The snap saw the 33-year-old posing in the gym, holding a jar of pre-workout powder in one hand while flexing her other bicep to show off some of the results of her intense fitness regimen.

Ana’s sculpted body was nothing short of impressive, as were her killer curves, which she showed off in a set of skintight workout gear that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The beauty sent pulses racing in the coordinated two-piece ensemble in a bold galaxy print, noting in the caption that the items would be released later today for her fans to purchase.

The fitness model’s outfit consisted of a tight black sports bra adorned with a white, starry print for an out of this world design. The top cut off right around her rib cage, flashing a peek at her chiseled abs — another result of her dedicated workout schedule. Its daringly low-cut neckline left her decolletage completely bare, while also exposing an eyeful of cleavage to add a hint of sexiness to the look.

On her lower half, the social media sensation rocked a pair of matching, tighter-than-skin workout leggings that accentuated her curvaceousness in all of the right ways. The fitness gear clung tight to her famous booty and toned legs in all of the right ways. Meanwhile,the high-rise style of Ana’s pants brought even more attention to her toned midsection, though the area hardly needed any help getting recognized by her audience.

Ana completed her look by tying her brunette tresses in a ponytail, and sported a minimal makeup look consisting of a light dusting of blush, glossy lip, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

It wasn’t long before the newest addition to Ana’s Instagram page began getting some love from her hordes of fans. At the time of this writing, the sizzling snap has accumulated more than 21,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower her with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“You’re so perfect,” one person wrote, while another said that Ana had a “very nice body.”

“The outfit is perfect for your heavenly body,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Ana has shown off her incredible body on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram page saw her swapping her fitness gear for a sexy lace bodysuit, which she wore to dance around her apartment in a video that drove her fans absolutely wild.