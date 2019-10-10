Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Gets Sweaty, Shows Off Pert Derriere In White Lace-Up Thong & Roller Blades

Suzy Cortez’s latest social media share is nothing short of fire.

As those who follow the woman who has been named “Miss BumBum” on social media know, Suzy regularly delights her fans with a ton of NSFW photos while clad in some of the sexiest outfits on the planet. She’s already amassed an impressive following of over 2 million-plus on Instagram alone and with each and every image that she shares with fans, Suzy sizzles.

In the most recent photo that was posted on her page, the bombshell gets sexy in a sweaty shot. In the photo, the model faces her backside to the camera while she poses outside in front of a big and leafy green tree. Her signature booty is on display in the image while clad in a tiny white crop top and thong panties that feature yellow ties on the side. There is visible perspiration on her back and booty and it looks like she worked up a sweat rollerblading.

For the shot, the stunner wears her long, dark locks down and straight as she looks over her shoulder into the distance. Cortez accessorizes the look with a pair of dangly earrings and she appears to be wearing a little bit of makeup that includes mascara and lipstick. The post has only been live on her page for a few moments but it’s earning the stunner a ton of attention from fans with over 1,000 likes and 30-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the shot to let Cortez know that she looks gorgeous while the overwhelming majority raved over her amazing body. A few more had no words and commented using emoji instead. Half of the comments came in Spanish while the other few were in English.

“You have the perfect bum bum,” one fan gushed with a series of flame emoji.

“I love you,” another chimed in with a series of pink heart emoji.

“Wooooooo,” one more Instagram user wrote.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that Suzy made a special appearance at Fox Sports where she once again put her amazing body on full display for the camera. In the post, the stunner struck a pose in the sports studio, rocking the tiniest pair of daisy dukes while showing off her toned and tanned legs. On top, Cortez also left little to the imagination in a tiny white bra while she finished the look with a pair of high black heels.

That particular shot earned her rave reviews with over 14,000 likes and 130-plus comments.