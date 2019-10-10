Chilean Bombshell Daniella Chavez Sets Pulses Racing In Clear-Strap Bikini As She Enjoys An Apple

There rarely is a day Daniella Chavez doesn’t set her Instagram fans’ pulses racing, whether it be with photos, videos or stories, and this week hasn’t been an exception to the rule. Late on Wednesday, the Chilean Playboy model was at it once again when she took to the popular social media platform to post a smoldering snapshot in which she shows off her famous assets in what could compete for the title of world’s tiniest bikini.

The photo shows Chavez sitting in a low chair in front of a glass top table as she holds a red apple in her hand. Chavez has her body positioned toward the table as she twists her torso to her left to face the camera. The blond bombshell is rocking a black two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classic triangle top featuring transparent straps that go around her neck. The triangles are also held together by the same clear strap, leaving quite a bit of skin exposed.

Chavez teamed her top with a pair of matching thong bottoms whose solid, thin straps come up high on her frame, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her voluptuous lower body with her slender waist. Though Chavez didn’t say where her swimsuit is from, this type of clear-strap bikini has been pretty popular among social media models and influencers as of late, as The Inquisitr previously noted.

Because the model is twisting to her side to face the viewer, her abs and obliques are engaged, highlighting Chavez’s incredible physique. The model wore her platinum blond hair parted on the side as her bangs are swept to the left. She styled it down with its straight strands falling over her right shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest.

At the time of this writing, the post — which Chavez shared with her 12 million-plus Instagram followers — has garnered more than 140,000 likes within about half a day of going live. The same time period also brought in upwards of 2,100 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the South American bombshell took to the comments section to praise her beauty by leaving messages in a host of languages, particularly her native Spanish, but also English, Italian, and Portuguese, among others.

“So beautiful,” one user wrote in English, trailing the comment with a heart eyes emoji.

“What a beautiful woman…” another fan chimed in.

“…[Y]ou’re simply one beautiful woman,” a third fan raved.