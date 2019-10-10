‘Most Beautiful Girl In The World’ Thylane Blondeau Stuns Wearing Nothing But A White Dress Shirt On Instagram

French model Thylane Blondeau just shared a new photo on her Instagram page that is virtually guaranteed to become a massive hit with her followers. Once dubbed as the “most beautiful girl in the world,” the 18-year-old stunner knows how to get pulses racing and she has clearly done it again with this latest snapshot.

Blondeau’s new Instagram post is simple, yet quite enticing. It appears that Thylane is wearing nothing other than a white dress shirt, and she has it pushed off of one shoulder in a provocative way, with several of the shirt’s top buttons left undone.

Thylane wore her long, brunette tresses in loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders. Blondeau went low-key with her makeup palette, choosing a pink lip color and pink blush to accentuate her amazing cheekbones.

The French stunner gazed off in the distance as she was being photographed, her gorgeous blue eyes popping from the otherwise subdued setting. Thylane sat on the floor with one leg bent underneath her and the other bent with her knee almost touching her chin.

As is often the case with Blondeau’s Instagram posts, the model wasn’t revealing anything all that salacious. Despite that, the pose itself seemed plenty enticing as far as her fans were concerned.

The French beauty, who gained fame as the “most beautiful girl in the world” as a child model, currently has 3.2 million people following her Instagram page. This new post quickly took off, receiving more than 33,000 likes in a mere 30 minutes.

There were dozens of comments posted in response to Blondeau’s sultry look as well, and Thylane’s fans were clearly in love with this enticing photo. Many of the comments were written in French or consisted solely of emoji, but there were a number of flattering responses written in English as well.

“Omggg your hair is so beautiful,” remarked one of the 18-year-old model’s fans.

“This is what I call perfect,” praised another of Blondeau’s followers.

“Your beauty has no boundaries,” shared a captivated supporter of Thylane’s.

Embracing a light makeup look and a casual style is a common theme with Blondeau’s Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr recently detailed, another set of photos that fans went crazy over showcased Thylane’s killer figure in a simple black ensemble and a makeup-free face.

Thylane Blondeau does plenty of photoshoots that focus on heavy makeup palettes and high-fashion ensembles, and her fans always think she looks stunning. However, it’s less complicated photos like this latest one that really seem to drive her followers wild.