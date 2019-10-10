Polish Model Veronica Bielik Sizzles In Tight Red Bodycon Dress

Veronica Bielik’s most recent social media share is driving fans wild.

As those who follow the Polish-born beauty on social media know, Veronica regularly sizzles in a number of NSFW outfits including bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and just about anything else that shows off her figure. The bombshell already has an impressive following of over 2.2 million fans and that number continues to climb on a daily basis.

In a stunning new social media post, Veronica poses against a white-colored backdrop and is all smiles. The stunner wears her long, blond locks down and slightly waved in addition to a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter. She goes jewelry-free for the photo op while her amazing figure is on full display.

In the caption of the shot, Veronica credits retailer Oh Polly for the sexy ensemble. Her body looks nothing short of amazing in a curve-hugging red dress that barely contains her cleavage while clinging to her every curve and showing off her gorgeous figure. The dress also hits well above the knee and her toned and tanned legs are partially visible in the image.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 4,000 likes and 80-plus comments. While most fans were quick to comment on the shot to rave over the model’s stunning figure, countless others simply flooded the comments section with flame and heart emoji.

“Mom Mia you shine diamond,” one follower gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Veronica, absolutely love this dress!! You look so beautiful and stunning. Hope you have a wonderful evening beautiful,” another raved with a series of emoji attached at the end.

“Oh and you look so so great for it, gotta say red is one of the colors that suit you so nice,” another wrote. “But it would be nothing without your smile tho..! Really nice shot, have a blast can’t wait for the shots!! Have a great day smiley girl!”

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Veronica got sexy for fans in another NSFW outfit, this time a swimsuit. In the stunning selfie, the model snapped a photo in the mirror while clad in a sexy black two-piece that showed off her flawless figure for fans. That post also garnered the bombshell a ton of attention with over 134,000 likes and 2,00-plus comments.

Fans can keep up with Veronica by giving her a follow on Instagram.