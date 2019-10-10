Blonde Bombshell Alexa Collins Shows Off Pert Booty In Cheeky String Bikini And Fans Are Loving It

Alexa Collins gave her fans something to talk about on Thursday when she posted a photo of herself rocking a tiny bikini that showed off her pert posterior.

In the photo, the 23-year-old model is posed with her back to the camera, giving her fans the best view of her “cheeky” display. She wears her tousled blonde tresses down past her shoulders and is sending the camera a smoldering “come hither” stare that seems to have captivated her Instagram followers.

“You look stunning,” one fan wrote, before adding a string of heart-eye emoji to their comment.

In the caption, Alexa revealed that she’ll be on a cruise in the Caribbean soon to celebrate her birthday. One fan seemed ready to change their schedule just for her.

“What ship?” they asked. “I’ll book my ticket now.”

Another infatuated admirer got very poetic with their compliment.

“I wish to be the sun to caress your body, beautiful woman, you receive my best wishes,” they wrote.

Alexa is likely used to these comments since she regularly posts photos that show of her physical beauty. As The Inquisitr reported, she received similar compliments when she posted a photo of herself rocking a blush pink lingerie set from a company called Honey Birdette. The photo received over 21,000 likes and more than 350 comments, most of them expressing the same enthusiastic admiration that she received for her most recent post.

In an interview with Shoot The Centerfold, Alexa revealed that she started modeling at a young age as she was signed to Ford Models at 13.

When asked about the comparisons she receives to Sports Illustrated bombshells and Victoria’s Secret Angels, she said that those comments motivate her to keep “hustling.”

“I got to go to the top and its great to know that people think so highly of me,” she said. “It makes me feel sexy and wanted. I never stop hustling and working hard. Hint hint, dreams do come true!

Loading...

During the 2018 interview, Alexa hinted that she was in a relationship. She shared some advice for men who want to get her attention.

“Want to be my shopping spree-financier? Lol, Just kidding!” she said. “Hmm, life at the moment is fun and I love people who are genuine and caring. You must love animals and walk my dog at 5 a.m. in rain or no rain.”

To see more of Alexa’s gorgeous modeling photos, be sure to follow her on Instagram.