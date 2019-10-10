Kelly Dodd Slams ‘Grandma’ Vicki Gunvalson On Instagram After ‘Train’ Rumor, Son-In-Law Ryan Culberson Reacts

Kelly Dodd took aim at her co-star on social media after the latest episode.

Kelly Dodd poked fun at a recent Real Housewives of Orange County clip that featured her longtime nemesis, Vicki Gunvalson, on Instagram this week.

According to a Hollywood Life report on October 9, Kelly posted a boomerang clip of herself and Vicki sitting at a bar while enjoying a tropical vacation with their co-stars and in the caption, Kelly took aim at Vicki by slamming her as a “grandma.”

“When Grandmas on TV like …,” Kelly wrote.

In Kelly’s clip, Vicki was seen making an inappropriate hand gesture as she enjoyed drinks with her co-stars.

Following Kelly’s shocking post, the Comments by Bravo Instagram page captured a response left on Kelly’s post from Ryan Culberson, the husband of Vicki’s daughter, Briana Culberson.

“Don’t worry I’ll never let them watch it!” Ryan replied, along with a crying-while-laughing emoji.

Ryan and Briana share two children, Troy and Owen, and currently reside in North Carolina. As fans have seen over the past couple of years, Vicki has been spending a lot of time on the east coast since the couple moved out of Orange County in an effort to provide their family with a simple life away from the cameras.

Prior to their move, Briana was frequently seen on episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicki took aim at Kelly during an interview with Radar Online in September after watching her co-star hit Shannon Beador in the head with a mallet during a cast trip to Arizona amid The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14.

“Kelly thinking she was funny by hitting Shannon on the head is not ok,” Vicki said. “Kelly always takes everything too far and how she thought by doing that to her head was ok is beyond me.”

According to Vicki, she does not believe that Kelly has any control of her actions and that she acts without thinking about the potential consequences of her behavior.

During an episode of the reality series last month, Kelly was seen laughing about hitting Shannon in the head, despite the fact that Shannon sought medical attention after the encounter. Kelly even slammed Shane for being full of “crap” and suggested she was a “f**king dumba**” for acting as if she was truly injured.

While Vicki wasn’t present when the incident went down, she spoke to Shannon on the phone after she was hit and told Radar Online that judging by their phone call, Shannon was definitely hurting.

Vicki and Kelly previously butted heads on the show after Vicki allegedly spread a rumor claiming Kelly as involved in a “train.”

To see more of Kelly, Vicki, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.