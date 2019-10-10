Curvy ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Marquita Pring Shakes Her Hips In Yellow Bikini As She Goes Fly Fishing

Marquita Pring is still experiencing the high of her very first spread for Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition as part of its 2020 rookie class, which means she has been sharing snippets of her shoot with her Instagram fans. Earlier this week, the model took to the popular social media platform to post a Boomerang of herself in which she is fly fishing in a bikini that puts her curves in full evidence.

In the clip, the model is seen holding a rod in one of her hands while shaking her hips from side to side as she stands between two men who are also fly fishing. The model is wearing a bright yellow two-piece bathing suit that consists of a classic triangle top with straps that tie up behind her neck. Over her bikini top, she wore a dark green top that ties up at the front and features long sleeves. The top also covers about the same as the swimsuit, leaving her cleavage still fully on display.

Pring teamed her tops with a pair of matching yellow bikini bottoms whose straps tie up on the sides, sitting high on her hips and lower at the front. The model completed her look with a pair of thigh-high rubber boots that allow her to fish in the river without getting her feet wet. The boots match her outfit in similar shades of green and yellow.

The model shot her spread at the Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming, which is where the first group of models just finished the first shoot for the 2020 edition, as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit noted on its Instagram.

Since going live, the post — which Pring shared with her 111,000 Instagram followers — has been viewed more than 18,100 times, garnering over 4,600 likes within a day of being up. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 110 comments to the Boomerang. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise the clip and to share their admiration for Pring.

“This is the wave! Forget the Caribbean! The rivers of the USA are lit!” one user raved.

“Shake it fast and don’t watch your self,” said another user, trailing the comment with green and yellow hearts and laughing emoji.

Loading...

“Is that being fly while fishing?” chimed in a third fan.

As The Inquisitr has previously written, Pring shared a still photo shortly before posting the Boomerang. In this post, the model is seen in a white two-piece bikini as she rocks a cowboy hat and boots.