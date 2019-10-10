Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Famous Curves In Impossibly Tight Leopard-Print Jumpsuit

Khloe Kardashian is pulling off another amazing look on Instagram.

On Thursday, October 10, the reality television star took to her social media account to show off a new piece from her clothing line Good American, and judging by the reaction of her 98.8 million followers, she certainly seemed to do her brand well. The snap saw the 35-year-old striking a pose in the middle of a staircase, staring down the camera with a sultry look and rocking an impossibly tight jumpsuit that did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

Khloe’s latest look boasted a bold, leopard-print pattern that alone was enough to turn some heads, though its curve-hugging nature seemed to do the job as well. The number was a slightly more modest look than some of the other ensembles the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sports on her Instagram page, but nonetheless, it was sexy and provided the perfect outline of her hourglass silhouette.

The animal-print jumpsuit clung tight to Khloe’s sculpted legs and curvaceous booty, while a black piping detail outlined the babe’s trim waist. She upped the ante of her eye-popping display even more by unzipping the number halfway down her chest to create a plunging neckline, exposing an eyeful of cleavage that was hardly unnoticeable.

The clothing designer brought even more heat to her look by rocking a pair of zebra-print heels, while a pair of gold earrings gave the look a bit of bling. She had her signature platinum blond locks down in loose waves, some of which fell over her face as she posed for the camera. Luckily, it was not enough to hide her gorgeous makeup look, which consisted of a pink lip, light brown eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

To no surprise, the latest addition to Khloe’s Instagram feed proved popular with her fans. At the time of this writing, the upload has already racked up well over 340,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well to shower the stunner with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Goals,” one person wrote.

Another called Khloe a “goddess.”

Many members of her famous family also made their way to the comments section of the post.

“OMG WOW,” wrote Kim Kardashian.

Loading...

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner simply commented with four heart-eyed emoji.

“Ummmm can you be any more beautiful?!?!” her mom, Kris Jenner, commented.

Of course, Khloe’s outfits are hardly the only thing making news as her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson is a popular subject as well. Another recent report from The Inquisitr revealed that the two are “talking more than ever” despite a huge falling-out earlier this year over Thompson’s alleged infidelity, which ultimately led to the end of their romantic relationship.