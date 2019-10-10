Brad Pitt’s Relationship With Son Maddox Is Reportedly Strained & Hasn’t Gotten Any Better

Iconic actor Brad Pitt became a father to Maddox Jolie-Pitt when the boy was very young and the movie star got involved with Maddox’s mother, Angelina Jolie. These days, however, insiders say that the relationship between Brad and Maddox is quite strained and complicated, as it reportedly has been for several years.

Maddox, 18, recently started his first year of college in South Korea. That means that he is physically distanced from both Brad and Angelina, along with his five siblings. It sounds as if he remains close to the family, with the exception of his father.

According to Us Weekly, Brad is disappointed that he and Maddox are not close these days. It seems that Brad has attempted to reconnect with his oldest son, and apparently Angelina has even tried to help the two bond again. Unfortunately, inside sources say that Maddox simply isn’t receptive.

The estrangement between Brad and Maddox is not new. In fact, it is said to go back to 2016 when Brad and Angelina split. Just ahead of the couple’s official separation, the father and son reportedly got into a physical altercation as the family flew on a private flight to Los Angeles.

The altercation was rumored to be the final straw for Brad and Angelina. The actor was later cleared of any legal wrongdoing, but the strain between Maddox and Brad has remained.

While Brad may not be able to make any headway in reconnecting with Maddox, it seems he remains hopeful that he might be able to rebuild his relationship with son Pax Jolie-Pitt. An insider says that Brad is hopeful that Pax may be open to more contact with his father without his older brother’s influence.

As The Inquisitr shared last month, Maddox recently opened up a slight bit about the tension with his father. The Yonsei University student is not one to speak out publicly often, but he did give a couple of brief responses to a reporter’s questions.

The biochemistry student said he didn’t know whether his father would be visiting him at school. He seemed to nonchalantly shrug off questions about whether he would be open to reconnecting with Brad. While he didn’t say it was out of the realm of possibilities, Maddox didn’t sound all that open to it either.

Reports have previously suggested that Brad remains in contact with his five other children. Apparently, it’s just Maddox who remains intent on keeping his father at a distance.

In addition to Maddox, Angelina and Brad are also parents to Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11.