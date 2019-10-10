Brunette Bombshell Katelyn Runck Is Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Cleavage-Baring, See-Through Dress

Katelyn Runck is well-known for her fabulous physique. One glance through her Instagram page shows that she has one of the most enviable bodies on social media. On Thursday, she updated her account with a post that showed her looking drop-dead gorgeous in a sheer dress that accentuated all of her curves.

Katelyn’s update consisted of four posts that showed her in various poses wearing a nude maxi dress with Diamante detailing. The sexy number featured thin straps and a corset-style bodice that exposed a good deal of the beauty’s chest. In fact, the model appeared to be almost spilling out of it. The elegant dress also featured a thigh-high slit.

Katelyn was outside for the photos, and judging from her caption, it was early in the morning. Her bronze skin glowed in the sunlight. The beauty wore a full face of makeup that featured dark brows, thick lashes, contoured cheeks and a nude color on her lips. She wore her brunette hair down over her shoulders.

In one photo, Katelyn sat outside with the sun in her face. The camera captured her from a side view as she leaned against a wall with her eyes closed, and putting her assets on display. Her leg peeked through the slit in the dress, giving viewers a nice look at her toned thigh. In another snap, Katelyn’s eyes were open as she looked at something off-camera.

Another shot showed Katelyn standing while wearing the dress. The photo captured her entire body as she stood poolside in her bare feet. With one hand on her hip, she struck a pose, flaunting her leg through the slit. The last post of her update was a video clip of the photoshoot. It showed Katelyn running her hands through her hair and posing as the camera zoomed in and out.

In the photo’s caption, she encouraged her followers to get their days off to a good start by investing in themselves early in the morning.

Katelyn’s fans loved the post, and many were quick to tell her how gorgeous she looked in the photos.

“You are just like a walking dream!!!!” one follower said.

“Dangerous curves,” commented another fan.

“Too much hot,” wrote one admirer.

Loading...

Many of Katelyn’s photos could easily be described as hot. As The Inquisitr recently reported, the beauty looking smoking hot in an orange bikini. It seems regardless of what she is wearing, she can rock the look. In September, she looked amazing in a little black dress that featured interesting cutouts across her breasts.

Fans wanting to keep up with the beauty can follow her Instagram account.