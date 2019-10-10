‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Maci Bookout’s Clothing Line, TTM Lifestyle, Has Been Dissolved

Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney reportedly failed to file the proper paperwork.

TTM Lifestyle, the clothing line belonging to Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, has reportedly been dissolved.

According to an October 10 report from Radar Online, a clerk for the Tennessee Secretary of State has reveled that the business was dissolved on August 6, 2019 and is now listed as “inactive” because the Teen Mom OG couple allegedly failed to turn in the necessary paperwork to keep themselves in business.

“The company failed to file the annual report that was due on April 1, 2019,” the clerk told the outlet.

As for the future of TTM Lifestyle, the report revealed that if Bookout and McKinney are able to properly file their annual business report and reinstate their paperwork, they will return to begin an active LLC again. In the annual report, Bookout and McKinney are required to discusses their company’s management structure, reveal the number of members and the number of addresses on file, and also to share other important information.

While Bookout and McKinney’s company is currently inactive when it comes to being an LLC, that does not mean that their company can’t actively sell clothing on their website.

According to Radar Online, Bookout and McKinney have had issues with their paperwork in the past. In fact, just two years ago their company was listed as inactive due to their failure to turn in their annual report. Months later, after the couple submitted an Application for Reinstatement, TTM Lifestyle became active again.

Bookout and McKinney started their clothing line in 2013 and in 2015, Bookout took over the company. As Teen Mom OG fans have likely seen, the couple is frequently seen sporting their items on their social media pages and providing their audience with links to purchase their pieces.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Bookout recently took to her Instagram page, where she shared a special anniversary message for McKinney, who she married three years ago.

“We turned 3 today!” she wrote in the caption of a photo of the two of them posing outdoors. “Happy Anniversary to this guy, thanks for testing me further than our kids ever could and for trying harder to keep me in line than anyone ever would!”

Bookout and McKinney share two children, including 4-year-old Jayde Carter and 3-year-old Maverick Reed.

Bookout is also mom to 11-year-old Bentley, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Ryan Edwards.

Bookout, McKinney, and their co-stars are expected to return for a new season of Teen Mom OG sometime next year.