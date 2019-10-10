New Zealand Smokeshow Rosanna Arkle Gets Drenched In String Bikini While Taking A Shower

Rosanna Arkle can make even the most boring of tasks look hot. On Thursday, the New Zealand stunner shared a brand new Instagram update of herself taking a steamy bikini shower, and sent her nearly 5 million fans into a frenzy.

The photo showcased Rosanna in a skimpy white string bikini. The tiny two-piece left little to the imagination of her fans while it flaunted her abundant cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs. The bottoms, which tied on the sides, also showed off the model’s curvy boot and long, lean legs as she accessorized the look with a gorgeous ring on her finger.

Rosanna had her long, blond hair soaking wet and slicked behind her head as she stood under an outdoor shower and drenched herself in water for the snap. She also sported a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows and long, thick lashes. She added a bronzed glow and a nude lip for the photo as she looked down at the ground while the water fell on her.

Rosanna’s fans could hardly contain themselves upon viewing the racy photo, and they immediately flocked to show the picture some love online with over 27,000 views and more than 400 comments in the first six hours after it was posted.

“Crushing on this pic,” one of Rosanna’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the sexy snap.

“Ok, let me pick my jaw off the ground. You look amazing girl,” another fan gushed.

“Pure perfection in a bikini,” a third comment read.

“Wow breathtaking shot. You are so incredibly gorgeous,” another social media user stated.

Rosanna is not only known for her epic bikini body, but she is also a health and fitness nut, who loves to keep her curves in check with diet and exercise.

“In life my basic philosophy is to live a healthy, active and positive lifestyle as much of the time as possible. Sure you fall off the wagon from time to time but that’s ok. Through my modeling I have worked out what works for me to stay healthy and look good and this is what I am passing onto you with my new program. Enjoy it and keep a healthy and positive attitude,” the model has told her readers on her official website.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Rosanna Arkle by following her on her Instagram account, which she updates regularly.