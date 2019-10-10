Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban Says He Was ‘Mortified’ After Running Into Lamar Odom On Set Of ‘DWTS’

Kim Kardashian’s best friend Jonathan Cheban recently had an awkward run-in with Khloe Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom and was reportedly none too pleased about the interaction.

The food blogger shared his views on running into Odom on the set of Dancing With the Stars. According to Hollywood Life, Cheban shared on his podcast, Foodgod: OMFG that while he was on the set of the dance competition, longtime competitor Maxsim Chemerkovsky asked Cheban if he wanted to reunite with Odom, who is on the show’s current season. The longtime friend of the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan said that he declined Chemerkovsky’s request, saying that he and Odom were never close and he doesn’t consider the former NBA star a friend.

“He [Maxsim] said, ‘You want to say hi to this guy?’ And I said, ‘I’m good,’ because Lamar and I don’t have a friendship at all… We never really spoke, even when he was with Khloe [Kardashian]. And also I don’t want to be a distraction to somebody.”

Cheban then shared that not only had he declined to speak with Odom, the NBA star reportedly heard the whole thing. Upon learning that Odom heard what he said, Cheban shared that he felt horrible and didn’t intend for his words to get back to Odom. The television personality shared that he and Odom were on the same page, as he also told Chemerkovsky that he was “good” on seeing him and saying hello as well.

Although the run-in between Cheban and Odom was reportedly awkward, both Odom and Kardashian have been over for quite some time. The Inquisitr previously reported that the former Khloe and Lamar stars divorced in 2015 after six years of marriage. Kardashian then dated Tristan Thompson in 2016, with whom she had a daughter, True, 1, before they broke up back in February of this year.

Loading...

Odom is currently in a relationship with fitness trainer Sabrina Parr. The couple became official in August after they both posted about each other on their respective Instagram pages. Odom has since shared how smitten he is over his new love.

Odom won’t have to worry about anymore awkward encounters on the DWTS set anymore. He and his professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd were eliminated from the show on Monday, October 7. It seems Odom was unbothered about losing the competition, however. A source close to Hollywood Life said that Odom is proud of the progress he made, as well as the friendships he formed with his fellow competitors.