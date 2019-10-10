Donald Trump Says ‘Fox News’ Polls ‘Suck’ After Latest Shows Record Support For Removing Him From Office

Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter after a 'Fox News' poll showed that more than half of Americans want impeachment to result in his removal from office.

The latest Fox News poll showed record levels of Americans supporting not only the impeachment of Donald Trump but also his removal from office, as The Inquisitr reported Wednesday. For the first time in any poll, more than half — 51 percent — said that not only should Trump be impeached, but that the impeachment process should end with Trump’s removal from office. As as he revealed on his Twitter account Thursday morning, the poll appears to have annoyed Trump considerably.

“From the day I announced I was running for President, I have NEVER had a good @FoxNews Poll,” Trump wrote, as quoted by NBC News. “Whoever their Pollster is, they suck.”

Trump went on to complain that Fox News, in general, was now “much different than it used to be in the good old days.” Trump then listed a number of Fox News personalities — including Andrew Napolitano, Shepherd Smith, and Donna Brazile — who have sometimes criticized him during broadcasts on the cable news network, and complained that the network “doesn’t deliver for US anymore.”

But Trump, at the end of his tweet, appeared to be resigned to what he sees as the current state of Fox News, concluding, “Oh well, I’m President!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (r) enjoyed one of her highest-ever approval ratings in a recent poll. Win McNamee / Getty Images

The poll showed that another four percent of Americans want to see Trump impeached but not removed from office, while only 40 percent opposed Trump’s impeachment. The results were similar to those in a Washington Post poll released earlier this week, in which 58 percent said that Trump should be impeached, but only 49 percent said his impeachment should result in his removal from office, as The Inquisitr reported.

While Trump leveled his “they suck” charge at a polling agency whose identity was apparently unknown to him, in fact, the new Fox News impeachment poll was conducted by Braun Research, a marketing and public opinion firm based in Princeton, New Jersey. According to the FiveThirtyEight.com pollster ratings the pollster receives an overall grade of “B” and its polls involving political candidates show a slight, 1.1 percentage-point bias in favor of Democrats.

By comparison, a pollster often cited favorably by Trump, Rasmussen Reports, is rated “C+” and displays a 1.5 percentage-point bias toward Republicans, according to FiveThirtyEight.com statistics.

The impeachment inquiry into Trump — over his apparent attempt to strong-arm the president of Ukraine into providing derogatory information about Trump’s potential 2020 election opponent, Joe Biden — was announced by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on September 24. In the same Fox News poll this week, Pelosi received an overall approval rating of 42 percent, while Trump’s approval stood at 43 percent.