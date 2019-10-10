Noah Cyrus’ Rumored Girlfriend Tana Mongeau Poses In Black Lace Lingerie: ‘Jake Paul Who?’

Noah Cyrus has been making headlines for her flirty friendship with YouTube sensation Tana Mongeau over the past few months, and now the pair are fueling the romance rumors on Instagram as Tana shared a racy new lingerie photo for her nearly 5 million followers to gush over.

In the sexy snapshot, Tana is seen laying on a bed on top of black blankets as she sported nothing but some black lace lingerie. The bra left little to the imagination as Mongeau’s ample cleavage popped out of the top and showcased her toned arms, flat tummy, and rock-hard abs as well. The matching black panties also put the YouTuber’s curvy booty and lean legs in the spotlight.

Tana wore her long, blond hair parted down the center and styled in straight strands the fell down her back and flowed over her shoulders. She also donned full glam for the provocative snap, which included defined brows, long lashes, and a dark pink color on her full lips. She added pink blush and a shimmering glow to complete the makeup look while accessorizing with thick chains around her neck and a gold bracelet around her wrist.

Laying next to Tana on the bed was a bouquet of roses, which she revealed was a gift from Noah, thanking Miley Cyrus’ little sister for the sweet gesture.

In the comments section of the post, Noah wrote “Jake Paul who?” seemingly poking fun at Tana’s relationship with the popular YouTube personality.

Tana and Jake have been together for awhile and are one of the video sharing platform’s most watched couples. Fans of the two shouldn’t be worried about them breaking up anytime soon, however. Jake recently dished about some details of their romance, claiming that the two have an open relationship.

“So, I think Noah’s wanting to hook up with Tana,” Jake stated during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Loading...

“Since the start of our relationship it’s been, like, an open type of thing because that’s just how we both are. And then Noah and Tana are, like, wanting to hook up and I think Noah’s the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope, again. Yeah, especially if I could be there,” he added.

Since being romantically linked, Tana and Noah have been spotted getting cozy on social media in a series of posts to their stories, one of which featured Noah nearly naked after stripping down to her panties and a tiny crop top in Tana’s living room. They were also photographed holding hands while heading to a birthday party earlier this month.

Although it seems the two women are romantically linked, neither Tana nor Noah have confirmed any sort of relationship with one another.