‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Enter New Chapter Of Married Life With Big Announcement

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Mike and Lauren Sorrentino are entering a new chapter of married life by announcing big news on Instagram. The couple is now working as recovery advocates for Banyan Treatment Centers.

The official website for the organization reveals that they offer addiction treatment programs and detox for a variety of substances. They also noted that they provide individualized care which helps patients get sober, happy, and healthy.

Mike spent six months in rehab at the Discovery Institute, a nonprofit treatment center in Marlboro, New Jersey, after realizing he needed professional help in battling his addictions.

Fans were thrilled for the couple and left comments of praise and respect on Lauren’s Instagram page.

“How wonderful and inspiring! You guys are truly amazing people!” said one fan.

A second fan commented, “You both are so beautiful inside and out. Keep spreading your light. You both are a true blessing! Love & light.”

“So happy that your fame will hopefully help others dealing with addiction. Keep on keeping on. God bless you,” noted a third admirer of the happily married couple.

Mike and Lauren know first hand the effects addiction can have on a relationship. The couple weathered many storms until Mike realized he could not beat his issues alone. They also faced Mike’s sentencing and subsequent jail time for tax evasion. The reality star was incarcerated in federal prison from January 2019 through September of this year, just two months after the couple tied the knot in November 2018.

The reality star noted in an interview with The Asbury Park Press that in the early days of his addiction, he didn’t realize he had what he called an “obsessive personality.”

He explained, “Everything I did had to be done to the max. And I went down this road for many years. Of experimenting, partying, making bad decisions because, when you’re addicted, everything is affected by that substance. You don’t eat correctly, you don’t sleep correctly. Your relationships are affected and you don’t even realize that.”

Mike reached out to his Jersey Shore pal, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, who was dealing with his own addictions and troubling behavior prior to and even after Mike entered jail, in order to be a source of inspiration and a sounding board, if needed.

Ronnie was seen speaking to Mike on the phone during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation where he revealed to his friend that he had entered rehab as well. Us Weekly reported that Ronnie was a patient at Headwaters Origins Treatment Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Shortly after exiting the facility, he said he was deeply grateful for his friend’s ever-constant presence and support.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Mike and Lauren are enjoying the little moments together since his release from prison, such as going pumpkin picking with family and friends.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. EST on MTV.