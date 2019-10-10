Australian Bombshell Gabby Epstein Ditches Pants For NSFW Boat Ride

Gabby Epstein is turning heads on Instagram yet again.

On Wednesday, October 9, the Australian bombshell shared a new set of photos to her Instagram feed that have proved impossible to be ignored. The duo of snaps saw the 25-year-old enjoying a luxurious boat ride — though it did not appear to be a typical day out at sea. The Instagram model is known for showing off her incredible figure in a bikini, but her look for the day was wildly different, as she opted to skip the swimwear all together to make for a seriously NSFW display.

Gabby was standing tall on a small stool at the edge of the boat in the racy snaps. Behind her was a gorgeous view of the shore line and calm, blue water, but it was the stunner herself that captured the attention of her 2.2 million followers.

The blonde beauty traded in her bikini for nothing more than a thin, white crop top, which was soaking wet and completely see-through. The sheer number clung tight to her voluptuous assets, and cut off just below her chest to leave her trim waist and toned back well within eyesight.

As for her lower half, Gabby upped the ante even more by ditching her pants to go completely nude from the waist down — a decision her fans hardly seemed bothered by. The stunner expertly crossed her hands behind her back and over her booty to provide some coverage to the area, though the efforts were minimal. Plenty of the babe’s peachy derriere was left very much on display, as were her long, toned legs.

Just like her T-shirt, Gabby’s blonde tresses were also completely drenched, likely from a dip in the ocean prior to the impromptu photo shoot. She also went makeup free in the risque shots, allowing even more of her striking beauty to shine.

Fans of the social media sensation went absolutely insane for the latest addition to her skin-baring feed. The new post earned over 45,000 likes in less than 24 hours since going live to the social media platform. Hundreds took their admiration for the steamy shots even further by leaving compliments in the comments section for Gabby’s jaw-dropping display.

“Flawless yet again,” one person wrote, while another called Gabby a “goddess.”

“Yup. I’m absolutely in love with you. Please marry me,” commented a third fan.

Gabby is hardly a stranger to showing some skin on social media. Another recent racy addition to her Instagram feed saw her exposing her chest completely underneath an open nude suit jacket — a look that drove her followers absolutely wild.