Bebe Rexha Flaunts Cleavage In Dazzling Low-Cut Gown During Seductive Performance On Instagram

Bebe Rexha claims that she was bored while making her most recent Instagram video, but she is definitely commanding her fans’ attention.

In the clip, the “I’m a Mess” singer is wearing a sparkly cleavage-baring black gown with a dramatic train. The camera starts off behind her as she slinks forward seductively, sashaying her voluptuous hips the entire time. She does a dramatic turnaround and starts lip-syncing to the song that’s playing, “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison.

During the seemingly impromptu performance, she shows off some flirty dance moves, and playful glances to the camera, clearly having the time of her life with it. At one point, she even drops her curvy derriere down low, a move that likely thrilled several members of her 9.6-million-strong fanbase on Instagram.

As of writing, the video has accumulated 1 million views and over 3,200 comments.

In those comments, fans shared their appreciation for the clip.

“You’re breathtaking,” one fan wrote.

“Look at those curves,” another follower commented.

“Song fits you perfectly,” a third fan added.

“Ugh give me ur bod. So jealous,” a fourth fan gushed.

“Bebe should probably send these comments to the music executive who she said told her that she was too old to be posting sexy photos online.”

As The Inquisitr reported, in an Instagram post from August the singer revealed that an executive told her that alluring photos made her brand “confusing.”

Bebe Rexha turned 30 years old on August 30 of this year.

“I’m fed up with being put in a box,” she wrote in the caption. “I make my own rules. I’m tired of women getting labeled as ‘hags’ when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age.”

The photo that went along with the caption showed Bebe wearing a bra and skimpy undies. It currently has close to 1.5 million likes on Instagram.

Based on the comments on her posts, it’s clear that many of her fans are eating up her seductive content. But the feedback that she receives online isn’t always positive. She has previously had to slam online trolls who try to body shame her.

“Unless you are completely perfect you have no fuckin right to talk about anybody else’s body,” she wrote on Twitter back in June. “The hate you breed that stems from Insecurity don’t look pretty on you.”

She also expressed frustration about designers not willing to dress her for this year’s Grammy Awards in an Instagram video last year. She eventually went to the awards ceremony in a stunning red gown by Monsoori, a designer from Bahrain.