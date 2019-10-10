Demi Rose Busts Out Of Plunging White Bathing Suit While Reflecting On Her Self Growth

Demi Rose Mawby is one of the hottest and most popular women on social media, and her Instagram updates always send shock waves through her over 10.4 million fans. This week she changed things up a bit, however, choosing to share a stunning new photo of herself on her Instagram story rather than her feed.

In the photo, Demi is seen standing in front of a bathroom mirror while she snapped a selfie. The busty model’s photo is a bit grainy and dim, but she can clearly be seen wearing a plunging white one-piece bathing suit that showcased all of her enviable curves.

Demi’s toned arms, tiny waist, and massive cleavage were all on full display. The model wore her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders while she held up a Polaroid camera to snap the mirror selfie.

The model also appeared to wear a full face of makeup for the photograph, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Demi opened up about change and how she’s striving to become a better person every day.

“I look at myself and I see growth. I see strength. I am so proud of the person I am becoming,” she wrote, adding a heart emoji at the end of the statement.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this isn’t the first time Demi has opened up about her personal growth on social media. The model seems to be on a journey of self discovery, and she’s taking her fans along with her.

“Giving thanks and appreciation to all that is good in my life. For the amazing people that I know, the opportunities I get given, my health and my spirit. The power is in the prayer. I’m always feeling so blessed and I wish nothing but blessings to you all,” Demi wrote in the caption of one of her recent Instagram photos.

“Life is what you make it. You have so much to be thankful for and you are worthy of so much happiness. Stop focusing on the negatives and appreciate the positives!” she wrote in a separate Instagram post.

Fans looking to keep up with Demi’s journey and see her racy bikini photos in the process can follow the model on her social media accounts.