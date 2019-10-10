Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Goes Braless Under A Pink Crop Top

Though the northern hemisphere is in the midst of fall, Hilde Osland is enjoying sunny spring down in Australia. The blonde bombshell decided to celebrate the season by wearing a sweet pink crop-top. However, the skintight nature of the top easily revealed that she was not wearing a bra underneath, much to her fans’ delight.

The stunner was born in Norway, living in Canada to pursue her passion for snowboarding before returning to Australia. She works as a social media influencer, and it’s no wonder why she is so popular, considering her beauty and fabulous figure. She currently boasts over 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Both her body and her beauty are on full display in her latest post. In the picture, Hilde sizzles as she wears a pink long-sleeved crop top with buttons down the front. It appears that the top looks like it can hardly contain her ample assets, as the fabric tugs against the buttons. Moreover, it seems as if Hilde is not wearing a bra underneath, as her nipples can be seen.

Showing off her toned midriff and tiny waist, Hilde then completed the look with a pair of high-cut faded denim pants. Though the pants have a baggier fit, they nonetheless cannot conceal her nearly perfect posterior, which has earned her much praise from fans.

The tears in the denim keep the pants looking very much on trend. Hilde then completed the look with suede bucket bag, puka shell choker, and gold hoop earrings. Her long blonde hair is styled into beachy waves, and cascades down towards her waist.

In under 20 minutes, the post already earned close to 5,000 likes and over 130 comments, and the numbers are only exponentially growing.

“Stunning set of photos, you must’ve caused plenty of rear enders,” teased one fan, adding several laughing face emoji, along with a red heart.

“Your eyes and smile are hypnotizing,” gushed another lovestruck user, along with several heart-eyes emoji.

“Definitely the most beautiful woman on IG. Not even a question in my mind,” proclaimed a third, with a number of red hearts to emphasize his comment.

In the post, Hilde also tagged Fashion Nova. It is just one of the companies that has readily wanted to work with the popular social media star. Others include Hot Miami Styles and Andi Bagus, whom she models in the picture below.

Hilde also modeled for Lounge Swim just yesterday. As covered by The Inquisitr, she dropped jaws after wearing a teeny red bikini while on the beach.