Leah Remini Reveals New Mission, Helping To End Childhood Trauma In The Name Of Religion

Leah Remini has revealed a new personal role and mission on Instagram, to help end childhood trauma and abuse in the name of religion as a National Child and Family Protection Ambassador alongside her Scientology and the Aftermath co-host Mike Rinder.

The actress and activist posted a photo of herself and Rinder explaining her work with the organization.

She revealed that the organization’s mission is directly aligned with the work she and Rinder have done on behalf of Scientology survivors. Remini noted that she and Rinder have both witnessed and experienced first-hand the pain of broken families torn apart in the name of religion, as well as the suffering “justified” by policy and doctrine that protect the abuser/organization and not the survivors.

In fact, Remini just went public with a post on her Instagram page where she revealed that her father George Anthony Remini passed. She sadly did not learn the news until a month after the fact. Just as the actress claims that Scientology breaks up families, a fact she detailed extensively throughout the run of Scientology and the Aftermath, the same thing happened within her own family regarding her relationship with her late father.

Remini claimed in her post that she was “angry that the last chapter in our relationship was dictated by Scientology. Scientology took my dad in as a pawn against me and likely robbed him of any last ounce of heart that might have been left in him. I’m angry that Scientology found his personal weak spots and got him on board not with their beliefs but with their smear campaign against me.”

Leah then claimed that despite this betrayal, she would have still forgiven him.

Child USA is a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting kids and preventing abuse, built on the work of two leaders in the field, Prof. Marci Hamilton and Rita Swan.

The organization announced Remini and Rinder’s part in their dedication to protecting children from all types of abuse in a press release. The organization will honor Remini and Rinder at their Annual Celebration on November 7, 2019, for their work in exposing the Church of Scientology for its abuses against its members. They will receive the Barbara Blaine Trailblazer Award for their work on their A&E show Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath where they have taken a public stand for justice and given a voice to many victims of Scientology.

Some of the other ambassadors for the organization include Justin Conoway, actor Corey Feldman, Lyndsy Gamet, Danielle Pollack, and Vinka Jackson.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Remini recently appeared on Dancing With the Stars as a guest judge as part of the ABC’s “Cast from the Past” week, six years after she was a contestant on the celebrity ballroom competition, alongside former pro-Tony Dovolani.