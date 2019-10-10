Kaley Cuoco Looks Flawless In A Casual Outfit And Thanks Her Glam Squad

Blond bombshell Kaley Cuoco, who most fans know from her role on The Big Bang Theory as the bubbly Penny, knows how to rock a red carpet. The beauty looks incredible when she’s all glam in gowns with flawless hair and makeup. However, she also looks amazing when she’s all dolled up for more casual events, as her latest Instagram update proves.

Kaley shared a snap which featured two side-by-side shots of her in a casual outfit looking absolutely radiant. The blond beauty had on a slightly oversized T-shirt paired with a skirt that had an asymmetrical hem and floated around her toned physique. The top was tucked into the skirt, helping to define her waist a bit. Some flat white sandals added to the look.

The pictures Kaley shared were in black and white, so fans weren’t able to see what colors the pieces were, but her smile more than brightened up the shot. The starlet had a huge grin on her face as she posed for the camera and seemed to be radiating joy.

In the caption of the post, Kaley thanked her glam squad, who were the reason behind her big smile and flawless look. She has a whole hair and makeup team, as well as a stylist, Brad Goreski.

Her followers loved the happy shot, and the post received over 100,000 likes within just eight hours. Her fans enjoyed seeing the big smile on the blond bombshell’s face.

“Happiness is beautiful!” one follower commented.

“Looking beautiful as always!!! You’re awesome,” another fan said.

“Keep smiling, you do it great!” one fan added.

Loading...

“Love you! Miss seeing you on The Big Bang Theory,” one fan of the show said.

While Kaley loves to share pictures of herself looking gorgeous as she prepares for various events with her glam squad, she’s also not afraid to speak up about what she believes in. Kaley is a huge animal lover and PETA supporter.

A few days ago, Kaley shared a video she starred in for PETA alongside her stylist Brad Goreski, in which she discusses how passionate she is about using her voice to advocate for the things she believes in. She and Goreski discussed their passion for rescue animals and highlighted a few pieces of vegan clothing.

Fans of the starlet will have to follow her on Instagram to ensure they don’t miss out on any more of her looks or any of the adorable snaps she takes with her rescue animals.