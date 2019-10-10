Blake Shelton Upsets Fans By Tweeting ‘The Voice’ Spoiler

Some fans aren't happy with Blake after he let a spoiler slip on social media.

Oops! Blake Shelton is finding himself in a little hot water after tweeting out a pretty big The Voice spoiler this week. The country star felt the wrath of viewers as the Tuesday, October 8 episode of the NBC talent search aired after he revealed that he got an act on his team before it actually happened on TV.

As reported by Pop Culture, it all went down when Blake and real life girlfriend Gwen Stefani battled it out to get contestant Ricky Braddy on their teams during the latest pre-recorded Blind Audition rounds.

Clearly pretty pleased with the fact that he managed to bag the contestant, the “God’s Country” singer gloated and spoke out about his happiness on Twitter — only his message came before Ricky actually made his decision, as his audition was cut with a commercial break in the middle.

“See @GwenStefani… I can play nice!” he tweeted, tagging Gwen in his message. “Now you can find more artists on your team.. CAUSE I GOT RICKY!!!”

The tweet gained closed to 2,000 likes on the social media site, though a lot of fans actually hit back at the singer as they pointed out that he’d spoiled Ricky’s decision by tweeting at least one minute before the moment actually aired during the latest episode of the singing competition.

But while many were quick to voice their disappointment about having the moment spoiled by the longtime coach, others hit back defending Blake’s quick fingers.

“FOR CRYING OUT LOUD PEOPLE STOP FLIPPING CRYING OVER NOTHING!!! Did y’all need 60 more seconds of anticipation?” one fan hit back on Twitter. “Act like adults and laugh off things.”

Blake himself hasn’t responded to the spoiler backlash, though this week’s shows brought another moment from the singer that had everyone talking.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, another of Blake’s remarks caused quite a stir on social media during the Monday, October 7 episode of the show, as he jokingly claimed that there’s a chance he could be inbred.

The country star made that quip while trying to get contestant Brennen Henson to join Team Blake, though Brennen eventually chose to work with Blake’s girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

“You’re a great singer and you’re a great artist. Any time I hear somebody like that on the stage that I think is great, I hit my button for it,” the “God Gave Me You” singer said.

“I know that you’re looking at me going, ‘This guy is inbred. And I’m probably not gonna go with him.’ I get it, okay. I get it!” The Voice coach hilariously said, before adding, “I haven’t done my genealogy, I could be.”