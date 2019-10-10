‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Valentin & Liesl Conspire, While Charlotte Demands Answers From Lulu

The fallout from the Sasha fiasco will be hitting Lulu hard on Thursday's 'General Hospital.'

It has not been a good week for Nina or Valentin on ABC’s General Hospital. Just as they were about to say “I do,” Lulu stepped in and ruined everything. Now the groom is scrambling to find his fiancee to try to fix things. Lulu isn’t having a good time, either. She will be spending time with her daughter, which may not end well.

Lulu just happened on the information that has blown up Nina’s world. She felt like she had to blurt out the truth that Sasha isn’t Nina’s real daughter right in the middle of the wedding. Valentin is furious with Lulu, but on Thursday’s General Hospital, she will also face the wrath of another Cassadine. This time it’s her daughter, Charlotte. SheKnows Soaps indicates that the mother-daughter duo will be having brunch together, but the previews reveal that the little girl will be very upset with her mom.

Charlotte will demand to know why Lulu ruined her papa’s wedding to Nina. Will Lulu tell her the truth about Sasha, who Charlotte thinks is her big sister? Valentin will be doubly irritated if he finds out that Lulu took it upon herself to expose the truth to their daughter before he has the chance to explain things to her himself.

Nina's happy ending rests squarely in Sasha's hands. How will she answer the demand to prove she is who she claims to be?

An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @watroswatros pic.twitter.com/EzNhDR6PHH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 8, 2019

In the meantime, Valentin and Liesl will be sitting down to discuss their situation regarding Nina and Sasha. Now that the truth is out of the bag, they have no ties to the woman who has been pretending to be Nina’s daughter for months. They have no reason to keep her in Port Charles. Liesl will suggest to Valentin that they need to send Sasha packing for good.

As The Inquisitr had previously indicated, the fallout from this whole mess will spill over to many in Port Charles as Valentin and Nina’s romance may be over for good. His anger toward Lulu may not end well for her.

How will Sasha answer Nina's request to clear the air after Lulu's revelation? Click to watch today's tense, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/RmmOyV90q7 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 9, 2019

However, Michael may have something to say about that. He is the main reason that Sasha chose to stay in Port Charles. He also found out the truth before everyone else did, and he chose to support her. He is not about to let her go. Michael has stood by his girl and will continue to do so.

General Hospital spoilers for next week tease that Michael will be concerned about something. Will Valentin try to threaten Sasha? Or it may have something to do with his ex, Nelle Benson. She is hoping to get out of prison on parole and that could spell double the trouble for Sasha.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.