Abby Dowse Exposes Booty While Going Topless In Nothing But A Tiny Little Thong

Abby Dowse just keeps rolling out the super sexy Instagram updates, and her nearly 1.5 million followers can’t get enough of the bikini queen’s content.

On Thursday morning the model was back at it as she traded in her bikini for a much racier ensemble. Abby hung out poolside yet again as she wore nothing but a tiny thong. The Aussie beauty put her bare booty on full display for her fans as she posed with her back to the camera for her latest Instagram update.

Abby left very little to the imagination as she flaunted her curvy backside for all to see, sporting nothing but a thin navy blue thong with white trim. The tanned bikini model let it all hang out as she barred her booty for the camera and showed off her tiny waist, toned arms, and lean legs in the process.

She turned her shoulders towards the camera while looking back with a sultry stare, giving fans a peek at some serious sideboob as well.

Abby wore her long, blond hair pulled up into a messy, yet sexy, bun on top of her head. She donned a full face of makeup for the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a shimmering highlighter, natural lips, and thick lashes to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo fans can see the gorgeous pool, stunning blue sky, and plush-looking green palm trees. Abby is currently vacationing in Bali — the same place that Playboy model Sarah Harris is also getting some rest and relaxation while serving up some seriously sexy bikini looks of her own.

The nearly-naked snap stunned her fans, who went wild over the photo, earning over 4,000 likes and more than 150 comments in the first 20 minutes after it was posted.

“Now if this isn’t what heaven looks like than idk what is,” one of Abby’s Instagram followers wrote.

“Slaying in Bali. Stunning, gorgeous,” another adoring fan stated.

“You shine brighter than the sun,” wrote a third fan.

“Showing off those legs and looking so incredible,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Loading...

Abby has been documenting her trip to Bali for all of her followers to enjoy, giving them some extra sexy looks by the pool.

“Bali providing the goods today,” she said in the caption of another one of her racy bikini shots she uploaded to her Instagram account.

Fans looking to see more of Abby’s racy photos can follow her on Instagram.