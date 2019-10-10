Abby Dowse Exposes Booty While Going Topless In Nothing But A Tiny Little Thong

Abby Dowse just keeps rolling out the super sexy Instagram updates, and her nearly 1.5 million followers can’t get enough of the bikini queen’s content.

On Thursday morning the model was back at it as she traded in her bikini for a much racier ensemble. Abby hung out poolside yet again as she wore nothing but a tiny thong. The Aussie beauty put her bare booty on full display for her fans as she posed with her back to the camera for the photo.

Abby left very little to the imagination as she flaunted her curvy backside for all to see, sporting nothing but a thin navy blue thong with white trim. The tanned bikini model let it all hang out as she barred her booty for the camera and showed off her tiny waist, toned arms, and lean legs in the process.

Dowse turned her shoulders towards the camera as she looked back with a sultry stare and gave fans a peek at some serious sideboob as well.

Abby wore her long, blonde hair pulled up into a messy, yet sexy, bun on top of her head. She donned a full face of makeup for the photograph, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a shimmering highlighter, nude lips, and thick lashes to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo the gorgeous pool, stunning clear, blue sky, and plush-looking green palm trees can be seen as Dowse is currently vacationing in Bali — the same place that Playboy model Sarah Harris is also getting some rest and relaxation while serving up some seriously sexy bikini looks of her own.

The nearly-naked snap stunned her fans, who went wild over the photo — which earned over 4,000 likes and more than 150 comments in the first 20 minutes after it was posted.

“Now if this isn’t what heave looks like than idk what is,” one of Abby’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the photo.

“Slaying in Bali. Stunning, gorgeous,” another adoring fan stated.

“You shine brighter than the sun,” a third fan wrote.

“Showing off those legs and looking so incredible,” another social media user gushed.

Loading...

Dowse has been documenting her trip to Bali for all of her followers to enjoy, and has been giving them some sexy looks as well.

“Bali providing the goods today,” she said in the caption of one of her racy bikini shots.

Fans looking to see more of Abby Dowse’s racy photos should follow the model on her Instagram account.