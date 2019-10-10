Justin Bieber Proposes A Double Date With Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

The singer chimed in on a shirtless pic of Miley's new man.

Justin Bieber wants to go on a double date with a famous couple, and this celeb sighting would be a pop music fan’s paradise. Bieber posted to the comments section of pal Cody Simpson’s latest Instagram post to propose a double date with him and Miley Cyrus.

Bieber, who recently exchanged vows in a formal wedding ceremony with wife Hailey Baldwin, first complimented Cody on a shirtless pic he posted of himself at a swimming competition. Justin channeled fellow singer John Mayer by writing to Cody, “Ur body is a wonderland,” TooFab notes.

Justin then added, “Double date?” to which Cody told him to text him.

The exchange comes just as the 22-year-old Aussie singer was photographed posing with Miley, 26, after her recent hospital stay for tonsillitis. Cody and Miley have been friends for years, but now appears to be in a hot and heavy dating relationship.

One week after the two were spotted making out at a California smoothie shop, Miley documented her scary hospital stay and Cody’s visit to her room, which included him serenading her with a special song he wrote for her. Miley is now out of the hospital and taking it easy at home, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

While she might not be totally ready to go out on a date just yet, Miley has made it clear that she’s moving on after her marriage to Liam Hemsworth. In a lengthy post on Twitter, Miley revealed that she wants to be able to date in public without people freaking out about it.

“I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill. This ‘dating’ thing is new to me. Get used to me dating, this is where I am at!” the “Wrecking Ball” singer wrote.

Of course, a double date with Justin and Hailey will be a paparazzi’s dream come true, so hopefully, it will happen soon.

Miley Cyrus has also been friends with Justin Bieber forever. The two child stars grew up in the spotlight. In 2013, Miley told Rolling Stone she considered herself mentor to Justin. At the time, Miley said people didn’t take the “Boyfriend” singer seriously and she didn’t want to see him end up like a “Vanilla Ice.”

Miley Cyrus’ new relationship with Cody Simpson comes just after her breakup with The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter.