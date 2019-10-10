‘Playboy’ Princess Sarah Harris Looks Smoking Hot In Revealing Bikini During Trip To Bali

Sarah Harris is looking beautiful in Bali. The Playboy model stunned in her latest Instagram update, where she hung out poolside in a bikini as she enjoyed her vacation to Indonesia, and delighted her more than 2.2 million followers in the process.

Sarah’s most recent bikini snap is just the latest in a long line of her sexy swimwear looks, but her fans don’t seem to mind that she basically lives in a bikini. On Thursday, Harris stunned yet again in a mismatched two-piece.

Sarah sported a pair of black bikini bottoms that flaunted her curvy booty and long lean legs. She also rocked a strapless blue and white top with a knotted featured in the front that showcased her more than ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs.

Harris stood barefoot while poolside as she looked down at the water with a high white wall and green foliage in the background. She had her long, blonde hair pulled up into a top knot bun high on her head and left two strands down to frame her face. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist.

Sarah also donned a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows and long, thick lashes. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter, as well as a nude lip to complete the stunning beach look.

Sarah’s bikini pic seemed to impress her followers as the photo gained more than 5,000 likes and nearly 150 comments in the first hour after it was posted.

“Body of a goddess,” one of Sarah’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Girl you are so perfect,” another fan stated.

“Absolutely stunning and gorgeous,” one admirer gushed.

“Beautiful body my sexy queen,” a fourth comment read.

Loading...

That Daily Mail reports that in addition to her Instagram blonde bombshell photos, Sarah has also been very outspoken about body confidence, admitting in the past that she’s struggled with her own issues and has even overcome an eating disorder and a “toxic” relationship with food.

“I was insecure and so paranoid about even sniffing a carb. I genuinely thought I was fat, I looked in the mirror and hated what I saw. If I ate even half a chocolate bar I would run to the bathroom and force myself to be sick,” Harris admitted to her followers last year, encouraging them to love themselves.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sarah Harris’ stunning bikini body by following the model on her social media account, which she updates frequently for her followers.