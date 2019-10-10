‘The View’ Star Meghan McCain Says Marrying Husband Ben Domenech Is ‘The Best Decision I’ve Ever Made’

Meghan McCain remains notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to revealing personal details about her marriage to conservative pundit husband Ben Domenech, but revealed during an appearance on The Ben Shapiro Show Sunday Special that marrying him in 2017 was “the best decision I have ever made.”

“When we went out the first time, I was like, this is a totally different vibe and it’s way better. I tell women: Conservative men have better family values, and they take dating and family and marriage more seriously,” McCain uncharacteristically revealed.

“I think if you’re serious, which I was when I met my husband, about getting married and having kids and wanting to go to the next phase, I just found … finally dating a conservative man was the one. He took it seriously. Nobody is more surprised by the man I ended up marrying than me. I say that with supreme love and respect. I’m deeply in love and he’s the best decision I’ve ever made, but he’s the most conservative man I’ve ever met,” she gushed of her husband.

McCain typically shies away from talking about her personal life as a panelist on The View alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Abby Huntsman. Instead of participating in show topics about sex and relationships, as the series is known to do from time to time, McCain normally stays mum while the other hosts voice their opinions.

So it was with great surprise that McCain opened up to Shapiro on his series about her personal life with Domenech.

Followers of the conservative and daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain on Instagram know she is a bit more open about her relationship and feelings on the social media sharing site, posting fun photos of herself and her husband, as well as the couple’s many friends.

McCain and Domenech tied the knot in November of 2017 at her family’s ranch in Arizona. The wedding, which was scheduled to be at a later date, was pushed forward so McCain’s critically ill father John McCain would be able to be an integral part of the ceremony.

USA Today reported that McCain called Domenech her support system during “the worst year of my life” between August of 2018 and August of 2019. This was when she not only lost her father to brain cancer but also, miscarried her and Domenech’s first child.

McCain recently posted a throwback photo of herself to Instagram of herself and her friend Josh Rupley. Followers of The View star were shocked to see her sporting pink hair and smoky eyes in the post, sharing a drink with her friend in a photo taken when McCain lived in Hollywood in what she called the “ultimate bachelorette pad” that overlooked Hollywood and Vine. She also told fans to google a photo spread she did with Refinery 29 showing off the over-the-top decor.

The Inquisitr recently reported that McCain joked about getting fired from The View after her face appeared on a new coffee mug featuring all the hosts of the daytime talk series.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.