Carrie Underwood Stuns In Snakeskin Pants

Carrie's showing off her latest fashion-forward look in a new video.

Carrie Underwood is showing off her post-baby body in a skintight pair of snakeskin print pants. The stunning country star revealed her sassy side in the unique bottoms in a new video posted to Instagram this week by CMT, sizzling in the metallic animal-print as she sat down to discuss her admiration for fellow country star and fellow Okie Reba McEntire.

In the clip, the mom of two shared why she thinks Reba has “solidified herself as one of the legends” as she opened up about some of the things the “Fancy” singer has taught her over the years, including how to change her clothes multiple times during events such as the CMA Awards.

Carrie gushed about the country superstar while rocking the fun bottoms with a metallic biker jacket and a light pink top in the social media clip, which was posted ahead of the 2019 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony later this month where Reba will be given special honors.

The former American Idol winner spoke candidly about her love for her fellow singer while wearing her long blond hair down and accessorizing with several bracelets stacked on her right wrist.

But it’s not just Reba who’ll be honored during the country music award ceremony, which is set to take place on October 16.

It was announced earlier this year that Carrie will also be receiving an award along with Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett.

The “Southbound” singer won’t be attending the event due to her busy touring schedule. Carrie’s currently traveling around the U.S. on her “Cry Pretty Tour 360” but will be providing a remote performance from her tour stop in Cleveland, Ohio, on the night, as reported by Rolling Stone.

The latest fashion-forward moment from the star comes shortly after she showed off her sassy side with her wardrobe once again while in New York City.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this month, the star stunned during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert as she rocked a tan blazer dress with a chain fringe design and a pair of sparkly stiletto boots that put her toned legs on full display.

There’s no doubting that the mom of two puts in a whole lot of hard work to keep her body looking so fit, though.

Carrie revealed her quick workout tips in an interview with PopSugar earlier this year, while admitting that, no matter how busy her life is, she always tries to get some exercise in.

“You should put yourself near the top of your list. You don’t have to be at the very top all the time, because that’s impossible, but it’s not just for you,” the star explained of why it’s so important for her to take some time to workout.

Carrie added, “It is for your children as well and setting a good example for them.”