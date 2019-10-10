WWE News: ‘SmackDown’ Star Blasts Company On His Social Media Bio

Despite recently being reintroduced to television audiences as WWE reunited him with his usual tag team partner Erick Rowan, Luke Harper doesn’t appear to be done taking shots at the company. This time, it appears that he’s updated his Twitter biography to detail his latest allegations against WWE management and how he was supposedly sanctioned in the past for his behavior on social media.

According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, Harper recently took to Twitter to make changes to his bio, where he informed his followers that direct messages are “wide open.” He noted, however, that WWE “threatened to fine” him, suggesting that it may have been due to his use of profanity on the social media platform. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion also alleged that NXT wrestlers, on the other hand, are apparently allowed to get away with such actions.

One month before updating his Twitter bio with the above claims, Harper shared a photo of several new NXT t-shirts on his official Instagram account, saying in the caption that all 155 of the black-and-gold brand’s performers get official shirts while he hasn’t had one of his own in his seven years with WWE. As reported by WhatCulture, the ex-Wyatt Family member also replied to a follower’s comment, alleging that WWE “took” his friend’s original design and used it for one of his former faction’s t-shirts.

When Harper was brought back to WWE programming for last month’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view, it came as a surprise to a lot of fans, as he requested for his release from the company in April, not long after he had made a very brief appearance in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35. WWE chose not to grant this request, as subsequent reports suggested that the promotion added a few weeks to his contract in order to make up his time on the shelf due to injury. Likewise, rumors in the lead-up to Clash of Champions hinted that WWE had no creative plans for Harper going forward.

At the moment, it is believed that Harper has yet to sign a new contract with WWE and may wait for his current deal to expire, as pointed out by WrestlingNews.co. As WWE will be holding its next draft on October 11 and 14, there’s a chance he may make the move from Friday Night SmackDown to Monday Night Raw, but for the meantime, he remains a part of the blue brand, helping Erick Rowan out as they continue their feud with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.