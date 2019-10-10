Miss BumBum Suzy Cortez Spreads Legs, Then Goes Bunny Dominatrix On Her Knees In X-Rated New Video

Suzy Cortez has delivered an extra-hot video today. Miss BumBum doesn’t always go x-rated with her content, but it looks like the Brazilian was in the mood to share some saucy material over on her social media for her Thursday update.

Suzy’s video offered plenty to look at. It came as a mash-up of looks already seen on her Instagram, although the video edit afforded a new feel. The movement also spiced things up – and there was plenty of it. The video opened up with a steamy view of Suzy completely naked, with nothing but a towel wrapped around her head. The star had been filmed in a sultry way with what appeared to be cigarette smoke as she read a Playboy magazine, although that was just the preview. Anyone hitting play then saw a flurry of looks and positions, with the star’s killer body definitely making a mark.

The sexy looks included a getup with fishnet stockings and a dominatrix and leather outfit previously documented by The Inquisitr, with Suzy also seen rocking the same color as she sashayed around indoors in a different – but still dominatrix-like – outfit. Here, Suzy rocked Playboy bunny ears via a mask.

As to the body language, it varied from seeing Suzy with her legs spread to striking poses on her knees. Of course, fans likely noticed the music accompanying the video: it was Nicki Minaj.

The video quickly racked up views: over 37,000 were clocked in the space of five hours. As Suzy had said in her caption, the post was a “preview,” with eager fans wanting to see more encouraged to head over to her website.

The video posted today did seem to include multiple sides to this social media sensation. While the sexy feel was prominent, the sporty vibe that seems a part of Suzy’s identity wasn’t entirely gone. Suzy was seen with boxing gloves as she showcased her muscles and curves, with her love of the outdoors also seen.

Suzy also seems to have landed herself a major achievement of late. Her MissBumBum 2015 title hasn’t gone anywhere, but it’s been bumped up by something more recent. As Suzy has been chronicling over on her Instagram, she has won Miss BumBum World 2019 – the competition was held in Mexico. Following the win, Suzy took to her account from Cancun with sizzling beach videos showing her winner sash. Clearly, this is one competitor who doesn’t just win the crown once.

Fans wishing to see more of Suzy should follow her Instagram.