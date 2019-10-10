Jinger Duggar Rocks A Snazzy Beach Outfit During Family’s Visit To L.A.

Jinger Duggar is having a blast with her family.

Jinger Duggar seems to be a bit of a risk-taker these days. However, she is happy doing her own thing now that she is married to her preacher husband, Jeremy Vuolo. Pants and shorts have been the norm for this girl now. She opted for the best of both worlds when she hit the beach with her mom and dad, and many of her siblings this week.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar brought along many members of their huge family to visit with the Vuolos in Los Angeles. One of the places that Jinger took them to was Carpinteria Beach. The mom of one shared some photos of their special time, and her daughter Felicity, on Instagram.

One of the snaps that was posted on Wednesday showed Jinger walking along the beach with her 1-year-old. They were seen holding hands and walking barefoot in the sand. The background of the photo was gorgeous with a blue sky, the ocean waves rolling on the beach, and a few palm trees behind them.

The Duggar daughter put together a beach outfit that seemed to be respectful to her parents, but also practical for the weather. It was only around 68 degrees in California, as Jana Duggar had noted on her Instagram, which is why the reality stars all wore jackets. Jinger rocked a blue dress with matching leggings underneath. She also threw on a snazzy denim jacket over the outfit. The Counting On star has always seemed to make a fashion statement, especially now since she has been living her own life outside of Arkansas.

Felicity was also wearing a dress, but with white leggings. She kept warm with a pink Osh Kosh jacket over her adorable outfit. Her 25-year-old mom wrote in her post how much she loves the ocean. Duggar fans have noticed that she has quickly conformed to the California life and she is loving every moment of it.

Jeremy didn’t seem to have gone on this trip to the beach with the family, as there was no sign of him in the photos. However, it looked like it was a totally fun day for Jinger to be able to spend this time with her loved ones.

As previously detailed by The Inquisitr, Jim Bob and Michelle took their family out west to visit the Grand Canyon and then made their way to California. There haven’t been any more hints on whether this is their last stop before heading back home or if they have other plans.

Be sure to follow Jinger Duggar on her Instagram to keep up with the latest happenings of her life in L.A. You can also see their move from Texas on the new season of TLC’s Counting On, premiering on October 15.