Lil’ Kim Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Fiery Red Dress & Snake-Print Boots

Lil’ Kim is not only a rap legend but also a fashion icon.

The “Go Awff” songstress recently visited Extra TV to promote her new music and stunned in a fiery red garment. She paired the look with snake-print thigh-high boots and sported her brunette wavy locks down.

On Instagram, the “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker shared a couple of shots to her account where she is stood by a window, surrounded by fans. In the first photo, she smiled while she placed one hand on her hip. Kim appeared really happy to be with her fans and thanked everyone who came to see her in her caption.

In the second image, she waved to her loyal fans who took the time to visit the star.

In the space of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 47,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“You look so beautiful queen. I love you,” one user wrote.

“Love you queen. I’m so happy you’re back,” another shared.

“Queen Bee! you are SLAYING!” a third mentioned adding a flame emoji.

“Looking finer and finer each day,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Yooooooooo you look stunning!!! All hail the QUEEN!!!” a fifth follower commented.

While doing promo in New York earlier this week, Kim was harassed by an animal rights activist, which The Inquisitr reported.

The protester accused the rapper of being an animal abuser and continuously shouted her.

Loading...

“Animals get electrocuted… Lil’ Kim, stop wearing fur!… shame on you for wearing fur!” the activist said when confronting Kim.

Tomorrow, October 11, she will release her long-awaited studio album, 9. The record will be her first in 14 years and will consist of nine tracks. The project will include collaborations with Rick Ross, Musiq Souldchild, Rich the Kid, O.T. Genasis, and City Girls.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.1 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her iconic single with Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya, and Missy Elliott, “Lady Marmalade.” Other tracks in the top five include “Crush On You,” “The Jump Off,” “Found You,” and “Magic Stick.”

Kim has had a career lasting more than 20 years and still proves to be a relevant act today. Her debut album, Hard Core, released in 1996, will be getting a reissue on a limited edition pink vinyl later this year.

For those who want to see more of Lil’ Kim, follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 2.7 million followers.