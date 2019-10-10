Lil’ Kim Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Fiery Red Dress & Snake-Print Boots

Lil’ Kim is not only a rap legend but also a fashion icon, which she proved in her latest Instagram upload.

The “Go Awff” songstress recently visited Extra TV to promote her new music and stunned in a fiery red garment. She paired the look with snake-print, thigh-high boots and wore her brunette wavy locks down.

On Instagram, the “No Matter What They Say” hitmaker shared a couple of shots to her account where she stood by a window in the studio, surrounded by fans. In the first photo, she smiled while she placed one hand on her hip, while in the second, she appeared to be waving at a fan’s camera. In the caption of the upload, she thanked Extra and her fans who came to see her.

Her post proved popular, racking up more than 47,000 likes and 800 comments in the space of 12 hours.

“You look so beautiful queen. I love you,” one user wrote.

“Love you queen. I’m so happy you’re back,” another shared.

“Queen Bee! you are SLAYING!” a third mentioned, adding a flame emoji.

“Looking finer and finer each day,” a fourth fan remarked.

“Yooooooooo you look stunning!!! All hail the QUEEN!!!” a fifth follower commented.

Her time in New York wasn’t always so positive, however. While doing promo in the city earlier this week, Kim was harassed by an animal rights activist, as reported by The Inquisitr.

The protester accused the rapper of being an animal abuser and continuously shouted at her.

“Animals get electrocuted… Lil’ Kim, stop wearing fur!… shame on you for wearing fur!” the activist said when confronting the rapper.

Kim is in the city promoting the release of her long-awaited studio album, 9, which is set to drop tomorrow, October 11. The record will be her first in 14 years and will consist of nine tracks. The project will include collaborations with Rick Ross, Musiq Souldchild, Rich the Kid, O.T. Genasis, and City Girls.

On Spotify, she currently has more than 4.1 million monthly listeners who play her music around the world. Her most popular song on the app at the moment is her iconic single with Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mya, and Missy Elliott, “Lady Marmalade.” Other tracks in the top five include “Crush On You,” “The Jump Off,” “Found You,” and “Magic Stick.”

Kim has had a career lasting more than 20 years and still proves to be a relevant act today. Her debut album, Hard Core, released in 1996, will be getting a reissue on a limited edition pink vinyl later this year.

Fans who want to see more of Lil’ Kim can follow her Instagram account, which boasts more than 2.7 million followers.