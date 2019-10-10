Abby Dowse Tugs At Her Metallic Pink Bikini During Soaking Wet Pool Session

Abby Dowse has a bikini body that is one of the best in the business, and she knows it. The Australian model loves to flaunt her curves on social media as her over 1.4 million follower drool over her sexy snapshots. On Thursday, she gave them yet another photo to ogle.

Abby seemingly decided to document her “afternoon dip,” in the pool as she shared a snap of herself soaking wet in a metallic pink bikini. Dowse flaunted her insanely trim body in the process, showing off her toned arms, flat tummy, rock hard abs, ample cleavage, curvy boot, and long, lean legs while posing poolside.

The model is seen tugging at her shimmering hot pink bikini that boasted black trim as she sits with her feet in the water. Abby’s long, blonde hair is drenched and slicked back behind her head for the snap, as she accessorizes her look with a pair of large good hoop earrings and oversize sunglasses.

Dowse revealed to her followers through tagging that the tiny two-piece came from FashionNova, a brand that she’s partnered with many times in the past. She also tells her fans that her bronzed tan is the result of using Bali Body tanning lotion, another one of her partnerships.

Those interested in the poolside villa that is giving off shade in the background of the photograph can also find it by checking out Villa Mimi, a third brand that Abby sponsors.

However, it’s doubtful that many fans will be checking out the background of the photo when Abby’s bikini body is stealing the spotlight. Fans loved the racy snap so much that it earned over 7,500 likes and more than 200 comments in the first few hours after it was posted.

Fans flocked to gush over Abby, who is becoming one of Instagram’s biggest names.

“You’re looking so hot and extremely gorgeous in this outfit,” one of Dowse’s Instagram followers wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Always bringing the heat. Straight up jaw dropping how gorgeous you are,” another adoring fan stated.

“Wow your pix are always so awesome,” a third smitten fan commented.

“Simply beautiful Abby, looking so gorgeous,” another social media user gushed.

Recently, Abby revealed that she was vacationing in Bali, and that she was having an amazing time while visiting the country of Indonesia.

“Bali, I love you. Enjoying my mini holiday so much,” the model wrote in the caption of another bikini snap.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Abby Dowse and all of her bikini looks by following her on her Instagram account.