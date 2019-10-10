Australian Bombshell Madi Edwards Flaunts Killer Curves In Pink Bikini

Madi Edwards has been known to show off her fantastic figure on her Instagram account. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she showcased her incredible body in a tiny bikini while spending some time on the beach. On Thursday, the Australian beauty turned up the heat with a sexy bathroom selfie that captured all of her curves.

For the snap, Madi wore a pink bikini that left little to the imagination. The classic triangle top she wore showed off plenty of her cleavage, and the bottoms accentuated her curvy hips. With one hand leaning on a sink, Madi struck a pose and stood with one hip out, drawing attention to her rock hard, chiseled abs. Light hitting her smooth, bronze skin highlighted her core muscles.

The beauty looked to be wearing a full face of makeup that included dark brows, smoky eye shadow and a nude color on her lips. Her hair hung down in loose waves as she gave the camera a serious look. She kept the pink theme going with by wearing a pink color on her nails.

Madi’s followers raved over the snap.

“Ravishingly beautiful and stunning angel,” commented one fan.

“You’re gorgeous,” one admirer said.

“You’re so hot,” wrote another follower.

Some of Madi’s female followers said her curves were their body goals.

Madi definitely has an enviable body. In an interview with Maxim magazine, she explained that at least part of the reason behind her fabulous figure was her active lifestyle, adding that she grew up swimming. She also said that she competed in nationals and thought at one point in her life that she would make her way to the Olympics. Those ideas changed she was given an opportunity to model.

The self-proclaimed “beach baby” said that she enjoyed modeling, but it was not as glamorous as it seemed, adding that modeling involved long hours, spending a lot of time flying and facing more judgement than the average person has to endure. But she also said that she would not change what she does for the world.

When asked how she kept her followers coming back for more, Madi said that it all came down to being natural.

It’s all about being down to earth and not letting anything get to your head. I pride myself on being fun and kind and creating an energy where hopefully they will want to return.

Fans wanting to see more of Madi can follow her Instagram account.