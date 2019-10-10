‘Dancing With The Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd Is Now A United States Citizen, ‘I Don’t Take This Lightly’

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is now a United States citizen! She revealed the happy news on her Instagram page alongside a series of emotional photos alongside her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and son Shai.
Peta, who was born in Australia, penned an emotional note on the social media sharing site, filled with memories, love, and hope for the future as she begins a new journey in her life.
The dance pro, who met her husband Maks on the ABC reality dance competition series, noted that over the years she has applied for countless United States Visas starting from 2006 and the last 5 years she has remained in the states with a Green Card. She said she was “misty-eyed” thinking about the path that brought her to this point in time, reflecting about how she as a young girl made big dreams and plans at her home in Perth, Australia and now, was living in the United States as a woman with a successful career, a loving husband, a son and now, hope for the future as a citizen.
She noted that her “dreams came true” in the United States and felt, alongside the other people in the room with her who took the oath of becoming a citizen of the U.S. that the responsibility was something she would “not take lightly.”
Yesterday was an emotional day for me. After countless US Visas starting from 2006 and the last 5 years with a Green Card, I am officially a United States citizen. I’m getting misty eyed writing this, because I haven’t reflected on my life up until this point. I went deep down memory lane and I cried at the ceremony and then really cried in private. Memories surfaced that I had forgotten about, wishes that I had made as a child in my backyard with a full moon and promises that I made to myself and my family. Everything came full circle and here I was sitting in an auditorium with 1000 people, with my Ukrainian/American husband and my American son….a girl from little Perth with a big dream of being ‘someone’. I dreamt of performing on the worlds biggest stage, I dreamt of people knowing my name, I dreamt of being the best at my craft, I dreamt of making a difference in the world and most of all I dreamt of making my family proud and proving that I could do it at the highest level. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I love the life I created, but it wouldn’t be possible without the United States giving me the chance to succeed and live in the best country in the world, where dreams really do come true. This country gave me my career, it’s where I found the love of my life, and it’s where my first child was born. This will always be home now. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I looked around at the auditorium full of immigrants….their eyes were longingly filled with hope, faith and belief. I am an immigrant too. I will always be one, and I’m proud of it. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Thank you USA for accepting me, I will continue to work and treat this country with the upmost respect. I will honor the flag and The Pledge of Allegiance. I don’t take this lightly. God Bless America ???????? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ @uscis #USCitizens #NewUSCitizen
Peta’s Dancing With the Stars family posted many messages of support and genuine happiness for the pro as she took this big leap into a new phase of her life.
Her brother-in-law and Dancing With the Stars pro-dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy stated in the comments section of the post, “Everything about this post is exactly what makes this country the best. It’s people, it’s diversity, and it’s generosity. God Bless America for real, and let’s continue to add value to this great land of ours.”
Fellow DWTS pro-Henry Byalikov remarked, “Let’s go Petachka!!” and former celebrity competitor Amy Purdy noted, “Congrats Peta this is amazing!! Thank you for sharing!!!”
While we are sad our @dancingabc journey has come to an end, we are so overwhelmed with gratitude for all the love and support you’ve shown us this season. I couldn’t be more proud of @LamarOdom! This journey has forever impacted both of our lives, and we are excited for all that’s ahead! We’ve got lots of press interviews today, so stay tuned to hear more from us! Love you guys ????#DWTS #Team2xChamp
Peta Murgatroyd, who was eliminated on the October 7 episode of the dancing competition series alongside celebrity partner Lamar Odom, recently gave an inside look into her chaotic mornings with her husband and son, reported The Inquisitr.
Mornings around here are chaos???? From getting Shai to sit still and eat his breakfast to getting him out the door…Even with only 1 child, these days my hands seem to always be full and carrying a million things. Even though the mornings are crazy, the drive to school with my son is probably the happiest time of my day. We talk about all the trucks, fruit trees (he's obsessed with lemon trees), and what he's going to do at school that day. Oh and leaving with a big smooch goodbye from my hubby ain't so bad either. Grateful for these beautifully chaotic mornings. #mumlife
She admitted that her favorite part of the day is driving Shai to school as he looks out the car windows and talks about the trucks on the road and the fruit trees on the sidelines. Peta also revealed that even with only one child, her morning can be a happy “chaos.” While the couple has not formally announced they are expecting a second child, Peta has been vocal in the past about wanting to expand their family.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.