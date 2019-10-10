‘Dancing With The Stars’ Peta Murgatroyd Is Now A United States Citizen, ‘I Don’t Take This Lightly’

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is now a United States citizen! She revealed the happy news on her Instagram page alongside a series of emotional photos alongside her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and son Shai.

Peta, who was born in Australia, penned an emotional note on the social media sharing site, filled with memories, love, and hope for the future as she begins a new journey in her life.

The dance pro, who met her husband Maks on the ABC reality dance competition series, noted that over the years she has applied for countless United States Visas starting from 2006 and the last 5 years she has remained in the states with a Green Card. She said she was “misty-eyed” thinking about the path that brought her to this point in time, reflecting about how she as a young girl made big dreams and plans at her home in Perth, Australia and now, was living in the United States as a woman with a successful career, a loving husband, a son and now, hope for the future as a citizen.

She noted that her “dreams came true” in the United States and felt, alongside the other people in the room with her who took the oath of becoming a citizen of the U.S. that the responsibility was something she would “not take lightly.”

Peta’s Dancing With the Stars family posted many messages of support and genuine happiness for the pro as she took this big leap into a new phase of her life.

Her brother-in-law and Dancing With the Stars pro-dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy stated in the comments section of the post, “Everything about this post is exactly what makes this country the best. It’s people, it’s diversity, and it’s generosity. God Bless America for real, and let’s continue to add value to this great land of ours.”

Fellow DWTS pro-Henry Byalikov remarked, “Let’s go Petachka!!” and former celebrity competitor Amy Purdy noted, “Congrats Peta this is amazing!! Thank you for sharing!!!”

Peta Murgatroyd, who was eliminated on the October 7 episode of the dancing competition series alongside celebrity partner Lamar Odom, recently gave an inside look into her chaotic mornings with her husband and son, reported The Inquisitr.

She admitted that her favorite part of the day is driving Shai to school as he looks out the car windows and talks about the trucks on the road and the fruit trees on the sidelines. Peta also revealed that even with only one child, her morning can be a happy “chaos.” While the couple has not formally announced they are expecting a second child, Peta has been vocal in the past about wanting to expand their family.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.