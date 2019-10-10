Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, Wows In A Gold Swimsuit In Hilarious New Video

Jada' sizzled at the beach in a hysterical new ad for son Jaden’s new business venture.

Jada Pinkett Smith just poked a whole lot of fun at herself – and still looked sizzling hot while doing so. The stunning 48-year-old actress hilariously shot a parody ad for her and husband Will Smith’s son Jaden’s line of water. Taking to Instagram on October 9, Jada shared the clip of herself frolicking around in a tropical destination in a seriously skimpy gold swimsuit.

Jada defied her actual age as she seductively posed for the camera while holding on to the Just Water drink, splashing around in the swimming pool and the ocean. She drenched herself in the beverage as she faux sexily poured it over her hair and face.

Joking that she was gifted the water by a seahorse as she posed at the beach, the star and mom of two continued to make fun of overtly sexual ads as she took an outdoor shower in her shimmering, plunging bathing suit.

“Why am I showering outside? I don’t do it for the trend, I don’t do it because it’s cool, I do it because it’s life,” she quipped in the parody, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.

The star then gave a close-up of her booty in her swimwear look. A deadpan Jada said in the voiceover as a violin started to play from nowhere, “Who’s playing the violin?”

“Sip my secret — and sip it again,” the actress teased in the voiceover.

She then jokingly addressed her son in the caption, telling him that her first celebrity endorsement was totally free of charge.

Many flooded the comments section of the video with crying-laughing emoji. Others couldn’t believe how great Jada still looked despite the silly nature of the video clip.

One fan commented, “I can’t [breathe]. Funny and beautiful,” as a second follower said, “OMG Jada.”

“This is everything,” another fan added, while a fourth user called her “mom of the year” in the comments.

The hilarious clip has been viewed more than 1.9 million times since Jada uploaded it to her account on October 9. It has also received more than 659,000 likes.

Jada posted the upload shortly after The Inquisitr reported that she stunned her millions of fans in a skimpy top and a pair of high-waisted metallic gold pants in a seriously sizzling photo uploaded to her Instagram last month.

The snap was in honor of Will’s birthday, as the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor turned 25 years old on September 25.

Those who wish to see more of Jada can follow her on Instagram.