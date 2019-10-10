Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, Wows In A Gold Swimsuit In Hilarious New Video

Jada's sizzling at the beach in a hysterical new ad for son Jaden’s new business venture.

Jada Pinkett Smith is poking a whole lot of fun at herself – and still looking sizzling hot while doing it. The stunning 48-year-old actress hilariously shot a parody ad for her and husband Will Smith’s son Jaden’s line of water. Taking to Instagram on October 9, Pinkett Smith shared the clip of herself frolicking around in a tropical destination in a seriously skimpy gold swimsuit.

Jada defied her actual age as she seductively posed for the camera while holding on to the Just Water drink, splashing around in the swimming pool and the ocean and drenching herself in the beverage as she faux sexily poured it over her hair and face.

Joking that she was gifted the water by a seahorse as she posed at the beach, the star and mom of two (she and Will are also parents to 18-year-old Willow) continued to make fun of overtly sexual ads as she took an outdoor shower in her shimmering plunging bathing suit.

“Why am I showering outside? I don’t do it for the trend, I don’t do it because it’s cool, I do it because it’s life,” she quipped in the parody, per Entertainment Tonight Canada.

The star then had a close up of her booty in her swimwear look as a deadpan Jada said in the voiceover as a violin started to play from nowhere, causing her to ask, “Who’s playing the violin?”

“Sip my secret — and sip it again,” the actress then teased in the voiceover.

She then jokingly addressed her son in the caption, telling him that her first celebrity endorsement was totally free of charge.

Many flooded the comments section of the video with crying laughing emoji, though others couldn’t believe how great Jada still looked even though she was actually poking a whole lot of fun at herself in her swimsuit.

One fan commented, “I can’t [breathe]. Funny and beautiful,” as a second said, “OMG Jada.”

“This is everything,” another fan added while a fourth called her “Mom of the year” in the comments.

The hilarious clip has been viewed more than 1.9 million times since Pinkett Smith uploaded it to her account on October 9 as well as receiving more than 659,000 likes.

Jada posted the upload shortly after The Inquisitr reported that she stunned her millions of fans in a skimpy top and a pair of high-waisted metallic gold pants in a seriously sizzling photo uploaded to her Instagram last month.

The snap was actually in honor of husband Will’s birthday, as the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor turned 25-years-old on September 25.