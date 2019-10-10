Christina Milian Celebrates Debut Album That Was Unreleased In The U.S. Due To The 9/11

18 years ago, Christina Milian released her self-titled debut album.

The “Whatever U Want” hitmaker shared a photo of the album cover to Instagram and wrote a long caption about the record.

“Crazy to think just 18 years ago today I released my self titled debut album worldwide (except the U.S. Unfortunately 9/11 put a screeching halt to the album release in the U.S. so my American fans never got this one.),” she revealed.

“However, having written & released songs like “A.m to P.m” “When You Look at Me” etc managed to help offset the craziness that was happening and make people everywhere feel good in such a dark time,” Milian continued.

“So I feel super blessed to be a part of so many people’s happiest memories. This album literally changed my life!”

In the space of three hours, the post racked up more than 13,000 likes, proving to be popular with her followers.

Fans took to the comments section to express what the album means to them and what their favorite songs are.

Her debut single “AM to PM” did get a release in the States and charted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at No. 27.

Despite no album release in North America, the record went on to be a success internationally.

According to The Official Charts, the album peaked at No. 23 and spent 23 weeks within the top 100 in the U.K. Both the singles released, “AM to PM” and “When You Look At Me” entered the top three. To date, Milian has racked up six top 10 singles in Great Britain.

Christina went on to release her next two albums in the U.S. — It’s About Time and So Amazin’ — and has had all three of her studio albums enter the top 10 in Japan.

One of her biggest singles, “Dip It Low,” taken from It’s About Time, topped the U.S. Dance charts, while peaking at No. 2 in the U.K., No. 3 in New Zealand, No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, and No. 7 in the Netherlands. The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album, while the single earned her one for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration, which The Inquisitr previously reported.

Milian hasn’t released a studio album since 2006 but has been busy taken on acting roles.

In August, she starred in the Netflix movie, Falling Inn Love, alongside Adam Demos.

The “Say I” songstress is currently pregnant with her second child. It will be her first baby with her boyfriend M. Pokora.

