Mark Consuelos Honors Late Pal Luke Perry With Throwback Pic On Eve Of ‘Riverdale’ Memorial Episode

Mark Consuelos honored late pal Luke Perry with a throwback photo of the two enjoying some time together on a boat to Instagram on the eve of Riverdale‘s special “In Memoriam” episode which paid tribute to the late star who died unexpectedly in March of this year due to complications from a stroke.

Mark uploaded the photo, which looked like two friends enjoying some time together. He stated that he recalled the time spent with Perry as “a good day.” In the photo, Luke is seen happy and healthy, his hair blowing back from the wind of the boat and wearing sunglasses, while Mark is sporting a jean jacket, shades, and a backward baseball cap.

On Riverdale Mark plays Hiram Lodge while Luke played Fred Andrews.

Mark’s wife, Live With Kelly and Ryan host Kelly Ripa commented with a series of black hearts in the social media site’s photo comments.

Luke’s daughter Sophie Perry also commented on the photo, stating “I remember him calling me to tell me about this when it happened. He was so happy. I also remember on Canada day, when we met your family for the first time. the entire way he told me all about how glad he was that the other Riverdale dads were genuinely good guys who really loved their families and how excited he was for our families to meet.”

A fan shared their feelings that the former Beverly Hills 90210 star and teen heartthrob was “always in fans’ hearts,” while another stated “I hope he knows how loved he was and he continues to be loved, admired and remembered. Not only by his friends, castmates, and his fans as well.”

The special episode, which aired on October 9, revealed that Archie (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camile Mendes) had planned on taking a camping trip when Archie received a call from his dad’s number. It was the police, who told the teen his dad had been run over trying to help a woman who had broken down at the side of the road. Also at the scene of the death was the woman Fred lost his life to helping, played by Luke’s former Beverly Hills 90210 love interest, Shannen Doherty. She prayed for Fred with Archie, Betty, Jughead, and Veronica.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the actor’s death was difficult for the Riverdale cast to grasp. Cole Sprouse said to Us Weekly shortly after Luke’s death that the cast was “recovering” in the wake of the initial shock, but was humbled by the outpouring of emotional support from people around the world, showing how much his late castmate impacted people’s lives and impacted the lives of those he worked with.

Riverdale airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on the CW Network.