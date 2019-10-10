Gigi Hadid Posts Bella Hadid Bikini Photo For Her 23rd Birthday

Gigi's sharing a sizzling bikini photo of her younger sister to celebrate her birthday.

Bella Hadid is turning 23-years-old in style with a little help from big sister Gigi Hadid. The gorgeous model celebrated her little sister’s birthday on October 9 with a flurry of images on tributes on social media – which including a sizzling photo of the bikini-clad star hanging out in a tiny two-piece by the pool.

Gigi went all out on Instagram to celebrate Bella’s big day, posting several photos of the twosome together over the years.

One photo that really captured fans’ attention was a bikini shot of the now 23-year-old model that showed her rocking a pretty skimpy swimwear look while soaking up the sunshine.

Gigi posted the shot of her little sister, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, to her Instagram Stories and it showed her sporting the seriously skimpy white triangle bikini that appeared to be adorned with a sushi print.

The seriously skimpy bikini featured tiny ties strings across her hips, stretching almost all the way up to her waist to highlight her long legs and tiny middle.

Hadid posed with her legs crossed and her hand up as she flashed a big smile while looking down with a black baseball cap covering her eyes. Her sister captioned the photo with several emoji, including the sign for Libra (her star sign), fire, and birthday cakes.

Though it’s not clear if the bikini snap was taken that day or if it was a throwback, Gigi did post a throwback shot of the twosome in their swimwear together to celebrate the occasion.

The adorable photo showed the sisters as youngsters during a trip to the beach several years ago. A young Gigi cradled a baby Bella in her lap as they sat in the sand together while the star admitted in the caption that her sibling was like her very own Cabbage Patch Doll.

Hadid then took to her main Instagram page again to share two more recent shots of the two – who are both daughters to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and real estate developer Mohamed Hadid – together.

The snaps showed the models posing together while Gigi gushed about her sibling in the caption.

Loading...

“Wishing the HAPPIEST 23rd year around the sun to my custom bestie sweet sissy @bellahadid. Your big heart and contagious light bless every life you touch,” she wrote.

The caption continued, “I’m lucky and grateful to do it all with you. I LOVE YOU MORE THAN WORDS. B. DAY celebrations continue!!!”

The sweet message and snaps come shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Bella stunned her followers by sharing throwback snaps of herself stripping down to her yellow lingerie while backstage at Rihanna’s Fenty X Savage fashion show, where she walking the runway alongside her older sis.