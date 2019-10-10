Jessie James Decker Rocks A Skimpy Lace-Up Swimsuit In Sizzling Video

Jessie's flashing some skin while heading to the beach in a hot new video.

Jessie James Decker is showing some serious skin in a skimpy lace-up swimsuit in a hot new video posted to her Instagram account this week. The stunning 31-year-old mom of three wowed her 3.1 million followers on the social media site on October 9 as she shared a video of herself heading towards the beach in her swimwear.

The clip showed the country singer and reality star from behind as she flashed her toned legs and booty while walking towards the sea and sand. Jessie turned her head and gave the camera a very sultry look as she proudly showed off her body and her body confidence in the dark one-piece, which featured a fun crisscross lace-up design across the back.

Decker had her long highlighted hair flowing down under her wide brimmed sunhat while enjoying a day at the coast while walking barefoot along the path.

And it’s safe to say that the sizzling swimsuit clip most definitely caught the attention of her millions of fans as many left messages in the comments section praising the “Lights Down Low” singer as she put her fit figure on display.

“Wish I looked like you ladyyy,” one fan commented after seeing Jessie show a whole lot of skin in her sexy bathing suit. Another said, “Gorgeous mama.”

“WOW” a third person wrote with a fire emoji.

Others commented that they couldn’t believe the star – who’s no stranger to sharing a bikini snap with her followers – was a mom of three kids.

“Dat booty doesn’t look like you had 3 kiddos,” one person said as a another asked, “How do you have 3 kids & literally no cellulite.”

Jessie didn’t reveal her exact location in the swimsuit upload, though the new look at her rocking her swimsuit comes shortly after the star opened up about her impressive weight loss following the birth of her and husband Eric Decker’s second son last year.

The twosome welcomed son Forrest into the world back in March 2018, and are also parents to 5-year-old Vivianne and 4-year-old Eric.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the singer dropped an impressive 25-pounds following the birth of her third child and credited the South Beach Diet – for whom she’s now a spokesperson – for helping her to lose the pounds.

The Kittenish founder even revealed that she was now back down to the same weight she was before her children when she married football player Eric back in 2013.

“I feel really good where I’m at. My goal was to be able to fit into my clothes before I had the baby. I’m now at 115 [pounds] and that was my goal,” Decker said of her impressive weight loss, per The Daily Mail.