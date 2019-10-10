‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Sees Brooke For The First Time Since He Moves Out & She Explodes

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will come face-to-face for the first time since he moved out. The dressmaker will see his wife, and instead of a joyful reunion, sparks will fly as they continue to bicker over their children.

Ridge left Brooke’s house after she told him that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) repulsed her. She didn’t want Thomas in her house and while Ridge could not blame her, he also could not heal the deep rift in his family from the Logan estate. When he told Brooke that he was going to leave, Brooke warned him to only come back if he had custody papers for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is currently fighting for her life in the hospital. She has just heard that a kidney donor has been found and she will have the transplant as soon as possible. Both Brooke and Ridge will hurry to the hospital to show Katie their support. The married couple will then see each other for the first time since their huge fight. And while they initially may be glad to see each other, after the niceties wear off, they will return to their same tired argument.

According to The Courier Journal, Brooke and Ridge’s conversation will soon turn to the children. Brooke still doesn’t believe that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) belongs with his father, per The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. She feels that Thomas should give up his custodial rights and allow Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to raise the boy. She feels that Thomas is too unstable for Douglas to be around.

Tempers will soon flare and Ridge and Brooke will have a heated exchange about his grandson. Of course, Ridge cannot believe that Brooke is still holding out on Thomas giving up Douglas. He feels that his son is not beyond redemption and that he is working on his issues.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that they will soon shift their focus to what is important. The Inquisitr reports that they will realize that they are there to show Katie support. The Logans, Spencers, and Forresters will gather as Katie undergoes surgery. As they wait for word on the operation, they may realize that life is too short to waste on fighting about their children.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.

Loading...