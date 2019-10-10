Brooke Nevils Releases Statement, Accuses Matt Lauer Of ‘Bullying’ And ‘Victim-Blaming’ Amid Rape Bombshell

The former NBC producer says she "knew" how Lauer would respond to her allegations against him.

Brooke Nevils, the former NBC producer who accused Matt Lauer of raping her, has released a statement following his “open letter” about her claims.

According to Deadline, Nevils’ statement was released by NBC News after the former Today show anchor issued a wordy defense following her graphic allegations against him that are detailed in an upcoming book. Nevils’ accusations are detailed in excerpts from Ronan Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill.

“There’s a Matt Lauer that millions of Americans watched on TV every morning for two decades. And there is the Matt Lauer who this morning attempted to bully a former colleague into silence. His open letter was a case study in victim-blaming. I am not afraid of him now regardless of his threats, bullying, and the shaming and predatory tactics I knew he would and now has tried to use against me.”

In the book, Nevils, who once worked as a producer at NBC for Meredith Vieira, accused Lauer of anally raping her after a night of drinking when they were in Sochi for the 2014 Olympics. Nevils reiterated to Farrow that, despite her later affair with Lauer, the sex that took place in the Russia hotel room was nonconsensual and that she told the longtime NBC anchor “no” multiple times.

Lauer, who was fired by NBC after Nevils reported his alleged behavior, issued a 1,400-word denial letter in response to Nevils’ claims. In his retort, Lauer described Nevils as an “enthusiastic” and “willing partner,” according to Page Six.

Lauer, who was married to Annette Roque at the time of the alleged incident, described his relationship with Nevils as ” an extramarital, but consensual, sexual encounter.” He also listed the types of sex acts he engaged in with Nevils during an affair that lasted “several months.”

Lauer claims there was “absolutely nothing aggressive” about his encounter with Nevils in Russia. The former morning news star claims she showed up at his hotel room “very late” at night after drinking at the hotel bar.

“Brooke did not do or say anything to object. She certainly did not cry,” Lauer wrote. “At no time did she behave in a way that made it appear she was incapable of consent. She seemed to know exactly what she wanted to do.”

Amid Lauer’s description of the night in question, Nevils took to Twitter to thank all who have reached out to her with support.

I want to thank the many survivors who shared their stories with me today and offered their support. It takes courage, and I am truly grateful. — Brooke Nevils (@BrookeNevils) October 9, 2019

Loading...

Lauer’s former colleagues, meanwhile, have expressed shock over the graphic encounter detailed in Farrow’s book. On the Today show, a visibly shaken Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie broke down when reporting the story.

In addition, former Today co-anchor Ann Curry took to Twitter to issue a comment. Curry described Nevils as “a credible young woman of good character.”

“[Brooke] came to NBC News an eager and guileless 20-something, brimming with talent. I believe she is telling the truth. And that breaks my heart,” Curry wrote.

Amid the shocking new claims made by Nevils, Lauer’s ex-wife Annette Roque released a statement through her lawyer in which she refused to comment on the new allegations but instead said she is focusing on raising her three children.

Ronan Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators, will be released on Oct. 15.