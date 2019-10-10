Miley Cyrus Home From The Hospital After Undergoing Surgery, Shares Selfie With Shirtless Beau To Celebrate

Miley Cyrus is out of the hospital, and she is celebrating by taking a selfie with her shirtless new boyfriend, Cody Simpson.

The singer revealed to fans via her Instagram stories earlier in the week that she had been taken to a hospital for tonsillitis. In the early morning hours on Thursday, Miley again took to her Instagram stories to reveal that she was home after undergoing surgery.

Miley posted a mirror selfie of herself together with shirtless beau, along with an update on her condition.

“She made it home,” the caption read, adding, “Recovering from surgery send all the vibes.”

Miley’s fans had gotten a very intimate glimpse of her time in the hospital as she shared videos of herself wearing a hospital gown and getting serenaded by her new man. The singer told fans that she was hoping to get out in time to attend this weekend’s Gorillapalooza festival, a charity concert that aims to raise money for global conservation efforts.

“Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @TheEllenShow @PortiaDeRossi @BrunoMars this weekend!” wrote in the caption for one of her pictures, via Fox News. “Send gooooood vibes my way!”

Miley Cyrus has been together with Cody Simpson for a few weeks after a series of high-profile breakups that included the end of her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth in August followed by a split with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter following their two-month relationship. As E! News reported, Miley has been having fun with the 22-year-old Australian singer and isn’t looking for anything serious, though she did make the relationship Instagram official recently as she referred to Cody as her boyfriend.

She and Cody were rumored to be dating back in 2014 when Miley had split from Hemsworth and before they would get back together again, but Cody denied the relationship and said they were just good friends.

It seems that Miley isn’t looking for anything serious this time around, either, as a source told E! News that Miley called off her relationship with Kaitlynn Carter when she thought things were getting too serious. Other reports indicated that Miley had felt trapped in her marriage to Hemsworth and didn’t like the idea of being locked down to any one person.

It was not clear exactly what kind of surgery Miley Cyrus underwent while in the hospital, or if it might keep her from the Gorillapalooza festival this weekend.