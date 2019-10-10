NBA Rumors: Brandon Ingram Doubtful To Receive Extension Before This Month’s Deadline, League Exec Speculates

At the moment, NBA teams have about a week and a half remaining to sign the players selected in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft to a contract extension. While only three of these players — Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Caris LeVert (Brooklyn Nets), and Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) — have inked rookie-scale extensions so far, several other youngsters are expected to follow suit before the October 21 deadline. But will Brandon Ingram — the former No. 2 overall draft pick who was traded in July to the New Orleans Pelicans — be among these players?

In an extensive report published on Tuesday by USA Today‘s HoopsHype blog, Alex Kennedy spoke to several unnamed NBA team executives in an effort to detail what takes place behind the scenes when teams decide on whether or not to extend a young player’s contract. Most of these individuals chose not to drop any names, but one Eastern Conference general manager revealed that he specifically doesn’t expect Ingram to sign an extension, given that he still has a lot to prove to the Pelicans after suiting up for the Los Angeles Lakers in his first three seasons.

“Out of all these guys we’re discussing like Pascal Siakam, Jaylen Brown, Buddy Hield and Brandon Ingram, I’d be the most surprised if Ingram gets something done, just because he’s new there,” the unnamed GM said.

“Unless you’re talking about James Harden and you know the player is great so you give him an extension as soon as you trade for him, typically guys who just got acquired don’t get extended.”

Lonzo Ball & Brandon Ingram's Pelicans debuts ZO: 9 PTS, 7 AST, 5 REB, 3 3PTS

BI: 19 PTS, 6 REB in 23 MINS pic.twitter.com/5UzmdUo2He — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 8, 2019

After failing to make the playoffs in his first three NBA seasons, Ingram is now suiting up for a Pelicans team that also features fellow ex-Lakers first-rounders Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart, as well as 2019 first-overall draft pick Zion Williamson and veteran guard Jrue Holiday. Despite missing 30 games last season due to health issues, the 22-year-old Duke product scored 19 points in 23 minutes in his preseason debut this week, per ClutchPoints.

Even in the days immediately following his acquisition from the Lakers in the deal that sent Anthony Davis to Los Angeles, Ingram has been mentioned in some trade rumors, including one right after the trade became official. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, CBS Sports suggested in July that New Orleans, due to its depth at the wing position, would be better off trading Ingram and some future draft picks for a “second All-Star player” alongside Holiday, such as Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal.